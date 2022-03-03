Jalin Turner plans to finish “durable” Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272: “He relies on his durability, that’s not good when you fight me”

Jalin Turner is excited to share the Octagon with Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272.

Turner and Mullarkey were booked to fight one another at UFC Auckland, the card headlined by Paul Felder and Dan Hooker, but Mullarkey was forced out of the bout. Now, they are set to meet on Saturday night and Turner’s confidence has only grown.

“I was supposed to fight him two years ago so I know a lot about him. I’ve followed his career, I’ve been studying him for a while,” Turner said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I had a game plan set when I was supposed to fight him originally so I know a fair amount and feel very confident going into this fight.”

Given both Turner and Mullarkey are known as strikers, “The Tarantula” expects this to be a kickboxing fight. However, he does think once he starts piecing up the Aussie he will shoot for a takedown.

“For the most part, it should be. I surpass his ground game if anything, my takedown defense will be there and I know he will shoot a takedown or two,” Turner explained. “He’s been confident in his standup so I hope he brings that to this fight. It will be a fun standup battle.”

With Jalin Turner being confident he will piece up Jamie Mullarkey he believes he will eventually find the stoppage. Although many have said Mullarkey is durable, Turner says being durable isn’t a strong asset when you fight him as he expects to find the knockout or get the submission.

“I do not expect this fight to go the distance. He is very durable, I feel like that is his biggest asset to win this fight, technically, everywhere else I pick him apart. I love fighting tough guys, the durable guys because I know exactly what they will do,” Turner said. “It gives me a chance to showcase a little more. He relies so much on his durability, that’s not good when you fight me… Honestly, I don’t know if it’s a knockout or a submission. He might shoot for a bad takedown and I might take his throat, I’m prepared for whatever.”

If Turner does get the stoppage win, he believes it will put him in a good spot and possibly earn him a ranked opponent.

“I think it will put me somewhere I need to be. But, I’m not stressing about it, just give me whoever and I’m going to keep eating because I get paid the same if it’s a top-15 or top-20 guy,” Turner concluded.

Do you think Jalin Turner will finish Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272?