Oleksandr Usyk dismisses talk of a rematch with Anthony Joshua: “My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt”

Oleksandr Usyk, 35, is a Ukrainian professional boxer and world champion in two weight classes. Usyk last competed in September of 2021, where he defeated Anthony Joshua in a stunning upset to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

The powerful heavyweight champion is focussed on his country of Ukraine and not his boxing titles at this time.

Sending a direct message to President Vladimir Putin, Usyk said via Twitter:

“Good morning, my name is Usyk Oleksandr. I want to appeal to the Russian people. If you consider us brotherly people, do not let your military, your children, go to our country. Stop attacking us! I also appeal to President Putin. Stop this war! Don’t give us ultimatums and declare your conditions, just sit down at the negotiating table. We need to talk and stop everything. Our children, our mothers, our grandmothers and ordinary people are hiding in basements. We are on our own land, we act as we have to. We are protecting ourselves. Stop it. Stop this war!”

Usyk has returned to his home country of the Ukraine.

In speaking about a rematch with Anthony Joshua, Usyk said:

“I really don’t know when I’m going to be stepping back in the ring. My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt.” via ‘CNN’.

The world champion has taken up arms and joined the territorial defense battalion alongside fellow boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, and former fighters Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko to fight against the Russians for the sovereignty of the country they all call home.

As the world watches, Ukraine is in our thoughts and prayers.

