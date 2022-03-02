Pro fighters rally behind Cain Velasquez after details behind his shooting emerge

Pro fighters have rallied behind Cain Velasquez after details behind his shooting emerged earlier today.

On Monday, February 28th, Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where he is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 2nd.

It has come to light that Cain Velasquez shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed his mark and the bullet hit the accused mans’ stepfather.

Sources with close knowledge of the case have said Velasquez’s relative reported being molested by a man at a home daycare in San Martin according to the ‘Denver Post’. The name or relationship of the child to Velasquez has not been published as the child is protected under the law as a minor.

The man accused of the molestation has been identified as Harry Eugene Goularte, 43, who lives in San Martin, California. Apparently Goularte lives with his mother, who runs an ‘at home’ daycare business, and he was arraigned last Friday, February 25th, on one felony count of ‘a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.’

As the news of the sequence of events leading up to the shooting develops, several pro-fighters have rallied behind Cain Velasquez and taken to Twitter to show their support for ‘Cardio Cain’, some of which are included below:

If the justice system did its job Cain wouldn’t have had to take the law into his own hands A grown man abused his daughter and was out on bail within days leaving Cain little options #freecainvelasquez — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 2, 2022

I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain — Funky (@Benaskren) March 2, 2022

I stand by Cain and his family in these hard times. He is one of the most selfless, genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know on a personal level. I almost can’t put into words how of amazing of a guy he is. He lives a good life. The truth will come to light. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 1, 2022

Read this. I don’t wanna hear anything else about CTE Or really any other shit. This dude protected his family. They released a scumbag. I’ve always been taught to protect my family and that’s at any cost! FREE CAIN💯 https://t.co/HRhr3ZtXBk — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) March 2, 2022

Cain got my support 💯 https://t.co/K0MnaYUckj — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 2, 2022

If this is true @cainmma is a fucking hero bottom fucking line. There is nothing I respect more than when I man does this. 911 isn't the answer for this. I'll be the first one donating to a gofund me for his defense. Pedophiles need to die.. they can only be fixed with fire…. https://t.co/6FWnwA2QD0 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 2, 2022

Cain Velasquez (14-3 MMA) last fought Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), back in February of 2019 where he lost by knockout in the first round. Following the loss to Ngannou, Cain announced he was retiring from the sport. Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion, defending the title twice.

