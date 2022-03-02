Pro fighters rally behind Cain Velasquez after details behind his shooting emerge

Cain Velasquez
Pro fighters have rallied behind Cain Velasquez after details behind his shooting emerged earlier today.

On Monday, February 28th, Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where he is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 2nd.

It has come to light that Cain Velasquez shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed his mark and the bullet hit the accused mans’ stepfather.

Sources with close knowledge of the case have said Velasquez’s relative reported being molested by a man at a home daycare in San Martin according to the ‘Denver Post’. The name or relationship of the child to Velasquez has not been published as the child is protected under the law as a minor.

The man accused of the molestation has been identified as Harry Eugene Goularte, 43, who lives in San Martin, California. Apparently Goularte lives with his mother, who runs an ‘at home’ daycare business, and he was arraigned last Friday, February 25th, on one felony count of ‘a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.’

As the news of the sequence of events leading up to the shooting develops, several pro-fighters have rallied behind Cain Velasquez and taken to Twitter to show their support for ‘Cardio Cain’, some of which are included below:

Cain Velasquez (14-3 MMA) last fought Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), back in February of 2019 where he lost by knockout in the first round. Following the loss to Ngannou, Cain announced he was retiring from the sport. Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion, defending the title twice.

Do you agree that Cain Velasquez should be supported by fighters and fans alike for taking the law into his own hands against a man accused of molesting a child? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

