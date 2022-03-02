Report | Cain Velasquez shot at a man who recently was charged with molesting his relative

Cain Velasquez was arrested for attempted murder and now there is an update as to why he did it.

According to the Denver Post, Velasquez shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

The accused man is Harry Eugene Goularte, 43, who lives in San Martin, Calif. at a home-daycare business run by his mother. Goularte was arraigned Friday on one felony count of “a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.”

Court records and sources with close knowledge of the case have described a sequence that began last week after Velasquez’s relative reported being molested by a man at a home daycare in San Martin, according to the Denver Post. The news organization said they are withholding the child’s name and exact relationship to Velasquez because the child is a minor and reported sexual abuse victim.

Currently, Velasquez has yet to publicly comment on this situation. He is being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail with an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday but no charges have been laid yet.

The police and Velasquez have yet to confirm that this is the motive behind the shooting.

Cain Velasquez (14-3) last fought in 2019 as he returned to face Francis Ngannou where he suffered a 26-second KO loss. The former heavyweight champion retired in 2019 and then took up wrestling and even had a brief stint in WWE.

Velasquez is the former UFC heavyweight champion and defended the strap twice. He holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, and Bigfoot Silva, twice.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com for all the latest news and updates around Velasquez’s case.