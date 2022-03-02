Cain Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison if found guilty after taking “the law into his own hands”

Cain Velasquez could see life in prison if he is convicted of attempted murder.

It was revealed Velasquez allegedly shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

Now, on Wednesday, ESPN revealed Velasquez faces 10 charges being attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

Along with the charges being officially announced, the police report came out from Cain Velasquez’s case where the police believe Velasquez decided to take the law into his own hands.

According to the report, Velasquez was following Goularte’s truck in his own vehicle during an “11-mile, high-speed chase” though San Jose, rammed the truck and then fired a 40-caliber handgun multiple times into the truck, which carried Goularte and two older relatives. Goularte’s 63-year-old stepfather, Paul Bender, was struck once in his arm and torso but he is expected to survive, court documents said.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Cain Velasquez scheduled arraignment Wednesday was continued until Monday morning when he is due in court. He’s also being held without bail.

Velasquez last fought back in 2019 and suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou, he announced his retirement after that. The former UFC heavyweight champion holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, and Bigfoot Silva, twice.