Michael Bisping thinks Max Rohskopf lacked heart at UFC on ESPN 11

Michael Bisping isn’t ragging on Max Rohskopf but he does feel the young fighter will regret quitting at UFC on ESPN 11.

Rohskopf collided with Austin Hubbard in the opening bout on the UFC on ESPN 11 card. The action took place this past Saturday night (June 20). It was clear that Hubbard was too much for Rohskopf and the fighter told his coach, Robert Drysdale that he was done. Rohskopf ended up telling referee Mark Smith that he wanted out of the fight and the bout was stopped.

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that Rohskopf’s heart wasn’t exactly showcased on fight night.

“The fact does remain that it wasn’t the greatest display of heart,” Michael Bisping said when talking about Rohskopf’s decision to quit. “I mean I f*cking could’ve f*cking quit many times on my stool, and I still went out there and managed to turn it around. I’m not saying he didn’t have a heart but I’m just saying as a fighter, which he is when he watches that back it will sting a little bit. And he’ll wish, I’m not saying he’s a p*ssy, he has my respect. I’m saying that when he watches that back he’ll be like, ‘F*ck, I should’ve tried.'”

Bisping went on to say that a result like that isn’t exactly one fight fans want to see.

“Now of course on Monday morning, he’ll forget how tired he was,” Michael Bisping continued. “That’s the reason why he didn’t do it. And short notice of course but still, it’s not what you wanna see in my opinion.”

Drysdale took to social media to issue a statement on those who criticized him for trying to motivate Rohskopf rather than throw in the towel.

“He wasn’t seriously hurt. I know he was not in harm’s way. He was just frustrated. I was trying to give him a push so he overcame that frustration. I still believe he could have won the fight. I felt he won the first round. I don’t see how he lost the first round. He definitely lost (the second) round. I think he thought he could’ve turned it in the third. Even if not in an exciting matter, he could have won a decision. That’s what I was trying to get him to do.

“If you pay close attention, I did call the fight at the very last second,” Drysdale said. “I did the right thing. I exhausted the 60 seconds and at the very last second, I called it. Strategically, that was the correct thing to do. I don’t regret my decision at all,” Drysdale said.

