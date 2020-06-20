The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for UFC on ESPN 11, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a heavyweight scrap between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Blaydes (13-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over former champion Junior dos Santos. ‘Razor’ has gone 8-2 thus far in his UFC career, with his lone two losses coming at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (31-7 MMA) was last seen in action at November’s UFC event in Moscow, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Greg Hardy. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.

The co-main event of UFC on ESPN 11 will feature a key featherweight battle between surging division contenders Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos.

Emmett (15-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Shane Burgos (13-1 MMA), the ‘Hurricane’ will enter tonight’s event sporting a three-fight win streak, his latest being a third-round TKO victory over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244 this past November.

Get all of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11: ‘Blaydes vs Volkov’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

UFC on ESPN 11 Prelims (5pm EST on ESPN+)

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson – Robertson def. Casey via submission (RNC) at 4:36 of Round 3

Ground game on point! 🤼‍♀️@Savage_UFC puts the finishing touch on a dominant performance. 📺 #UFCVegas3 continues on @ESPN and E+. pic.twitter.com/PK9UIw0AaJ — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2020

Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes – Jaynes def. Camacho via TKO at :41 of Round 1

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy – Murphy def. Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Wobbled her! 😳 Murphy landing solid strikes through round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/9FYDLco33K — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2020

Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf – Hubbard def. Rohskopf via TKO (retirement) at 5:00 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 fights? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 20, 2020