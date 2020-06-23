VIDEO | Mike Tyson looks lethal in new training footage

53-year-old boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson has shared some brand new training footage, and he looks absolutely lethal.

Tyson has been the talk of the combat sports world of late, having recently laid out plans for a return to the ring.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson announced on Instagram live back in May. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (expletive), you know, like me.”

Since he announced his comeback plans, Tyson has shared plenty of training footage. The latest clip he shared might be the scariest yet.

See this footage, which shows Tyson working with renowned MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, below:

At present, the details of Tyson’s comeback plans are hazy. Neither the date nor the opponent have been confirmed.

That being said, Tyson has expressed interest in a rematch with a fellow legend in Evander Holyfield, who also recently announced his intention to fight again.

“There are a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that can help a lot of people that’s in need of help,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. “That’s a lot of money for charity. That is basically what I have embarked on in a life of charity and gratitude. I don’t know if me and Evander will ever get in the ring [again]. That would be awesome for charity, too.

“Could you imagine me and him going into the ring together, archenemies, and doing it for humanity of people and people less fortunate than ourselves? What would that be like? That is something that has never been done before with any entertainer or any sports figure in the history of entertainment and sports,” Tyson added.

In addition to the possibility of a Holyfield rematch, Tyson has also been courted by bare-knuckle promotion BKFC, though he reportedly turned down an $18M offer from the organization. Reigning heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also reportedly received an offer to fight Tyson.

Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. How do you think the boxing legend will look in his anticipated return to the ring?