Luke Rockhold open to boxing matches after UFC retirement: “My legs need a f*cking break”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is retired from MMA, but not other combat sports.

The former champion was last seen in action at UFC 278 in August. That matchup with Paulo Costa was an important one for the California native. It was his first octagon appearance in over three years and his first middleweight fight in over four years.

At UFC 278, the Brazilian wound up scoring a unanimous decision win. While the victory was a great one, it didn’t come easy. Rockhold landed some huge shots and rocked Costa on multiple occasions in the three-round contest. The former champion even ended the final round by smearing his blood on his foe, an ultimate sign of defiance.

Following the defeat, the former middleweight champion decided to retire. UFC president Dana White praised his performance and retirement speech. Likewise, commentator Daniel Cormier likened Rockhold’s retirement to a fairytale ending.

Since that time, Luke Rockhold has backed off of retirement a bit, and stated he could return. In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, the 37-year-old also stated he’s open to trying new sports.

Specifically, the former middleweight champion is open to boxing. Rockhold explained in the interview that his legs badly need a break after fighting in MMA for so long. He also stated that he just likes to try new things, and boxing would fit the bill.

“I love physical stress, no doubt,” Rockhold said in the interview with MMAJunkie. “I will definitely look to chase adversity and discomfort. I’m not opposed to boxing; my legs need a f*cking break.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “So, if there’s some interesting people with the right people in the right promotion, I’d love to test myself. New ventures are always great.”

Over the last few years, MMA fans have seen many former champions, such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley enter the boxing ring. Based on Rockhold’s comments, he could follow in their footsteps and do the same.

What do you think about Luke Rockhold’s comments? Do you want to see him box? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

