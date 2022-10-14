Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”

Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out.

Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.

With that, Woodley says he’s interested in facing Nate Diaz now that the Stockton native is a free agent. He believes the scrap would make them millions, but is also not ruling out a fight against Nick Diaz as well.

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” Woodley said about Diaz to MMAJunkie Radio. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. That’s what I’d suggest – and I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me, because I got a good opportunity with me and Nick or Nate, or both of them, (we) can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

As of right now, Nick Diaz remains under UFC contract so a fight between Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz does seem more likely. As Woodley says, it would also be a massive fight and one that many fans would like to see, but whether or not it happens is to be seen.

Tyron Woodley (19-7-1) is on a four-fight losing skid in MMA as his last MMA fight was in March of 2021 when he suffered a submission loss to Vicente Luque. During the losing skid, he also lost to Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman by decision to lose his belt.

Would you like to see Tyron Woodley vs. Nick or Nate Diaz?

