advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Paulo Costa Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 13-2-0

Costa, the son of odd-jobber Carlos Roberto and Maria Augusta, was born in 1991. He has an older brother, Carlos Costa, who is a former mixed martial artist and one of Paulo's coaches. Paulo grew up in Contagem playing football and eventually picking up Muay Thai at the age of nine in order to learn discipline and avoid street fights he was constantly getting into. As a teenager, Paulo joined a jiu-jitsu gym with his brother only to quit the sport after their father died of throat cancer when Paulo was 17. A couple of years later, Costa returned to jiu-jitsu and started competing under the tutelage of his brother who was already a purple belt at the time.

Last Fight: Marvin Vettori
Age: 31
Height 6'0"
Weight 205 lbs
Nick Name: "Borrachinha"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Team Borracha
13 Wins
KO / TKO
11
84%
Submission
1
7%
Decisions
1
7%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
1
50%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
50%

Wiki Stats

Reach 72 in (183 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Team Nogueira Champion Team Clube Atlético Mineiro Fight Ready (2017–present)
Trainer Eric Albarracin
Rank Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2012–present

FAQ's

Paulo Costa next fight?
Paulo Costa has a matchup with Robert Whittaker opening odds at -190,
Paulo Costa last fight?
Paulo Costa lost their last fight against Marvin Vettori by Decision (Unanimous) on Oct. 23, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 196 - Costa vs. Vettori.
Is Paulo Costa retired?
Paulo Costa last fought Marvin Vettori 6 months and 10 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Paulo Costa from?
Paulo Costa is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Has Paulo Costa ever been knocked out?
Paulo Costa has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches and Elbows) from Israel Adesanya on Sep. 26, 2020 at UFC 253 - Adesanya vs. Costa
How long has Paulo Costa been fighting?
Paulo Costa has been fighting for a period of 9 years 7 months and 29 days, their first fight was on Feb. 25, 2012 at MMA Total Combat - Santa Luzia. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 31 minutes and 28 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Marvin Vettori UFC Fight Night 196 - Costa vs. Vettori
Oct/23/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 5 5:00
loss Israel Adesanya UFC 253 - Adesanya vs. Costa
Sep/26/2020 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Jason Herzog 2 3:59
win Yoel Romero UFC 241 - Cormier vs. Miocic 2
Aug/17/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Jason Herzog 3 5:00
win Uriah Hall UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
Jul/07/2018 		TKO (Punches) Mark Smith 2 2:38
win Johny Hendricks UFC 217 - Bisping vs. St. Pierre
Nov/04/2017 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 2 1:23
win Oluwale Bamgbose UFC 212 - Aldo vs. Holloway
Jun/03/2017 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 2 1:06
win Garreth McLellan UFC Fight Night 106 - Belfort vs. Gastelum
Mar/11/2017 		TKO (Punches) Osiris Maia 1 1:17
win Adriano Balby JF - Jungle Fight 90
Sep/03/2016 		KO (Punch) Flavio Almendra 1 3:25
win Eduardo Ramon JF - Jungle Fight 87
May/21/2016 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Douglas Aires 1 2:40
win Bruno Assis JF - Jungle Fight 84
Dec/05/2015 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:17
win Wagner Silva Gomes FTF 11 - Face To Face 11 - Borrachinha vs. Wagnao
Apr/24/2015 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:37
win Gerson da Silva Conceicao FTF 9 - Face To Face 9 - Big Monster vs. Gigantinho
Dec/19/2014 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 1 5:00
win Fabio Moreira BH Fight - MMA Grand Prix
Nov/01/2013 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:26
win Ademilson Borges Duarte Upper Fight - MMA Championship 2
Jun/15/2013 		TKO (Head Kick and Punches) 1 0:32
win Teo Esteves MMA Total Combat - Santa Luzia
Feb/25/2012 		TKO (Head Kick and Punches) 1 2:08
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x