|Last Fight:
|Marvin Vettori
|Age:
|31
|Height
|6'0"
|Weight
|205 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Borrachinha"
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Team Borracha
|Reach
|72 in (183 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Team Nogueira Champion Team Clube Atlético Mineiro Fight Ready (2017–present)
|Trainer
|Eric Albarracin
|Rank
|Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2012–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Marvin Vettori
|UFC Fight Night 196 - Costa vs. Vettori
Oct/23/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|5
|5:00
|loss
|Israel Adesanya
|UFC 253 - Adesanya vs. Costa
Sep/26/2020
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Jason Herzog
|2
|3:59
|win
|Yoel Romero
|UFC 241 - Cormier vs. Miocic 2
Aug/17/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|5:00
|win
|Uriah Hall
|UFC 226 - Miocic vs. Cormier
Jul/07/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Mark Smith
|2
|2:38
|win
|Johny Hendricks
|UFC 217 - Bisping vs. St. Pierre
Nov/04/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:23
|win
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|UFC 212 - Aldo vs. Holloway
Jun/03/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|2
|1:06
|win
|Garreth McLellan
|UFC Fight Night 106 - Belfort vs. Gastelum
Mar/11/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Osiris Maia
|1
|1:17
|win
|Adriano Balby
|JF - Jungle Fight 90
Sep/03/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Flavio Almendra
|1
|3:25
|win
|Eduardo Ramon
|JF - Jungle Fight 87
May/21/2016
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Douglas Aires
|1
|2:40
|win
|Bruno Assis
|JF - Jungle Fight 84
Dec/05/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:17
|win
|Wagner Silva Gomes
|FTF 11 - Face To Face 11 - Borrachinha vs. Wagnao
Apr/24/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:37
|win
|Gerson da Silva Conceicao
|FTF 9 - Face To Face 9 - Big Monster vs. Gigantinho
Dec/19/2014
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|1
|5:00
|win
|Fabio Moreira
|BH Fight - MMA Grand Prix
Nov/01/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:26
|win
|Ademilson Borges Duarte
|Upper Fight - MMA Championship 2
Jun/15/2013
|TKO (Head Kick and Punches)
|1
|0:32
|win
|Teo Esteves
|MMA Total Combat - Santa Luzia
Feb/25/2012
|TKO (Head Kick and Punches)
|1
|2:08