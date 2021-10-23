Paulo Costa Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 13-2-0

FAQ's

Paulo Costa next fight? Paulo Costa has a matchup with Robert Whittaker opening odds at -190,

Paulo Costa last fight? Paulo Costa lost their last fight against Marvin Vettori by Decision (Unanimous) on Oct. 23, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 196 - Costa vs. Vettori.

Is Paulo Costa retired? Paulo Costa last fought Marvin Vettori 6 months and 10 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Paulo Costa from? Paulo Costa is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Has Paulo Costa ever been knocked out? Paulo Costa has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat TKO (Punches and Elbows) from Israel Adesanya on Sep. 26, 2020 at UFC 253 - Adesanya vs. Costa