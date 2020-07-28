Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential matchup between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

There have been rumblings about a hypothetical superfight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre for years. Firas Zahabi, GSP’s long-time trainer, has mentioned that the legend would be interested in the fight. On Monday, UFC president Dana White said that he would consider booking Nurmagomedov vs. GSP for Nurmagomedov’s 30th MMA fight. The oddsmakers took note of White’s comments and have now released a betting line.

Check out the opening betting odds for Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Betting Odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -200

Georges St-Pierre +170

Nurmagomedov opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $200 to win $100. St-Pierre opened as a +170 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $170.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) is the UFC lightweight champion and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport right now. The 31-year-old Russian is a perfect 12-0 in the UFC and has defeated the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Rafael dos Anjos. Despite recently losing his father after an unsuccessful battle with COVID-19, he is next set to take on interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout in October.

St-Pierre (26-2) is the former UFC welterweight champion and the former UFC middleweight champion. The 39-year-old Canadian is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and overall has an incredible record of 21-2 in the UFC. He ended his MMA career in 2017 after defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win his second UFC belt. Overall, he is riding a 13-fight win streak, though he doesn’t have any plans on fighting again. He recently turned down a potential fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Who would you bet on at these odds, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre?