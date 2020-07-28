Thiago Alves vs. Phil Baroni, Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove booked for BKFC card

Thiago Alves vs. Phil Baroni and Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove are among the new fights added to a Bare Knuckle FC event this fall.

BKFC 13 is set to take place on September 19 and the card will feature a pair of high-profile fights on it featuring a foursome of former UFC fighters in Alves, Baroni, Lombard, and Grove. Cage Warriors FC announcer Brad Wharton was the first to reveal the matchups on his Twitter. Check them out below.

Jesus Christ. Thiago Alves vs Phil Baroni and Hector Lombard vs Kendal Grove on September 19th at BKFC. pic.twitter.com/Ll3XX86U49 — 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚍 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚗 (@MMABrad48) July 25, 2020

Alves (23-15 MMA, 0-0 BKFC) is the former long-time UFC welterweight contender and a former title challenge for long-time champion Georges St-Pierre. One of the most accomplished welterweights in UFC history, Alves was released by the UFC earlier this year after going 1-4 in his last five fights. He is coming off of back-to-back losses to Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli, though he did defeat Max Griffin in February 2019.

In January, Alves explained to BJPenn.com’s Tom Taylor why he signed with BKFC.

“I’ve been in MMA for such a long time, I’ve been with the UFC for such a long time. I’m excited for a new stage. Anything new at this stage in my life is super exciting. I’ve been following BKFC for a little bit now, and I think it’s savage,” Alves said.

Baroni (16-19 MMA, 0-0 BKFC) is a former UFC middleweight contender and long-time MMA veteran. He last competed in MMA in September 2019, losing to Sai Wang by submission. He is making his BKFC debut in this fight but he did fight Chris Leben in World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation in 2018, losing the fight by knockout.

Lombard (34-10-1, 2 NC, 1-0 BKFC) is the former Bellator middleweight champion and contender in the UFC. After losing six straight fights from 2016 to 2018, the UFC finally decided to cut ties with Lombard. He signed with BKFC after his UFC release and defeated David Mundell via unanimous decision at BKFC 10 in February 2020.

Grove (24-18, 1 NC MMA, 1-1 BKFC) won The Ultimate Fighter 3 back in 2006. He was a long-time middleweight in the UFC and later in Bellator before leaving the sport following three straight losses. Grove signed with BKFC in 2018 and put up a 1-1 record in the promotion with a win over Bruce Abramski and a loss to Marcel Stamps.

Who do you think wins these two fights: Thiago Alves vs. Phil Baroni and Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove?