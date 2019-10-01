Firas Zahabi says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP won’t take place at lightweight

Tristar gym head coach Firas Zahabi says that if UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ends up fighting the legend Georges St. Pierre, it won’t be at 155lbs.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Zahabi said he believes “the ship has sailed” on a fight between Nurmagomedov and GSP at lightweight.

“Right now I think the ship has sailed on 155,” Zahabi said. “I don’t think Georges will ever do 155. I think there was a time and place and window where Georges would make that sacrifice to do a mega-fight. But I think that window’s passed, personally.”

According to Zahabi, GSP is still open to fighting Nurmagomedov. However the coach believes his 38-year-old pupil would now prefer “The Eagle” at either 170lbs or at a catchweight.

“He’s older now, and life is good,” Zahabi said. “He’s found a social life, a balance in life of training and family and friends. To leave all that to do a 155 is a big cost in terms of sacrificing energy and preparation. He would have to prep six months to get to that. He would have to set it up to get done. 155 would be work. Is he going to work that much? I think that ship has sailed.

Having said all of that, Zahabi does believe GSP is open to a comeback despite recently retiring. He said that GSP would come out of retirement for a superfight against either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.

“I’m not talking for Georges. In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight. Like a mega-fight,” Zahabi said. “No titles needed, either. Could be a title. I don’t think that’s really important to him. Like a mega-fight. Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”

