Alexander Gustafsson will “most likely accept” deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran
Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).
In a recent interview with Matias Andres of Maximum Sports, Gustafsson’s manager Majdi Shammas opened up on his client’s deal with GFL.
“We asked the UFC to release Alex from his contract. They agreed, and we’re grateful for that” Shammas said. “It’s a very attractive contract [with GFL]. Alex is not locked to the GFL. He’s basically free to pick and choose and take on other kinds of bouts as well, which is great for us. There are a lot of interesting things that could come up along the way.
“The GFL has given us a very appealing deal at this stage of our careers,” he added, expanding on why Gustafsson signed. “It’s simply the right time and the right place to strike a deal like this. I don’t want to focus only on the financial side, but it’s a very attractive contract, I can say.
“This really is a great contract for Alex at this stage of his life. Now we just hope that everything works as it should and that what has been promised is really true, considering that it is a completely new organization”
Because Gustafsson signed a non-exclusive deal with GFL, he is allowed to explore other options. That is what led him into negotiations with BKFC. The former UFC star is apparently close to signing, and expects to debut in the ring against a fellow MMA veteran in 2025.
Gustafsson headed to BKFC in 2025
"BKFC is interested and has offered us a great deal. It is on the table. We haven't signed yet, but we have discussed it and will most likely accept. Then Alex will get to face some UFC or Bellator veteran."
“BKFC is interested and has offered us a great deal,” Shammas said. “It is on the table. We haven’t signed yet, but we have discussed it and will most likely accept. Then Alex will get to face some UFC or Bellator veteran.”
Alexander Gustafsson is best known for his unforgettable 2013 title fight with Jon Jones. He lost their five-round war by decision, but many fans felt he deserved the victory — and the belt. The Swede was long considered one of the top light heavyweights in the world.
He also competed at heavyweight, and would probably do so again in BKFC. The promotion’s current heavyweight champion is Mick Terrell. He is set to defend his title against former UFC star against Ben Rothwell next. Rothwell was coincidentally set to fight Gustafsson in the Octagon but the fight fell through. BKFC is also home to other UFC veterans like Josh Copeland, Houston Alexander, Alan Belcher and Todd Duffee.