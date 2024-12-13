Alexander Gustafsson will “most likely accept” deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

In a recent interview with Matias Andres of Maximum Sports, Gustafsson’s manager Majdi Shammas opened up on his client’s deal with GFL.

“We asked the UFC to release Alex from his contract. They agreed, and we’re grateful for that” Shammas said. “It’s a very attractive contract [with GFL]. Alex is not locked to the GFL. He’s basically free to pick and choose and take on other kinds of bouts as well, which is great for us. There are a lot of interesting things that could come up along the way.

“The GFL has given us a very appealing deal at this stage of our careers,” he added, expanding on why Gustafsson signed. “It’s simply the right time and the right place to strike a deal like this. I don’t want to focus only on the financial side, but it’s a very attractive contract, I can say.

“This really is a great contract for Alex at this stage of his life. Now we just hope that everything works as it should and that what has been promised is really true, considering that it is a completely new organization”

Because Gustafsson signed a non-exclusive deal with GFL, he is allowed to explore other options. That is what led him into negotiations with BKFC. The former UFC star is apparently close to signing, and expects to debut in the ring against a fellow MMA veteran in 2025.