Alexander Gustafsson will “most likely accept” deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

By BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC

In a recent interview with Matias Andres of Maximum Sports, Gustafsson’s manager Majdi Shammas opened up on his client’s deal with GFL.

“We asked the UFC to release Alex from his contract. They agreed, and we’re grateful for that” Shammas said. “It’s a very attractive contract [with GFL]. Alex is not locked to the GFL. He’s basically free to pick and choose and take on other kinds of bouts as well, which is great for us. There are a lot of interesting things that could come up along the way.

“The GFL has given us a very appealing deal at this stage of our careers,” he added, expanding on why Gustafsson signed. “It’s simply the right time and the right place to strike a deal like this. I don’t want to focus only on the financial side, but it’s a very attractive contract, I can say.

“This really is a great contract for Alex at this stage of his life. Now we just hope that everything works as it should and that what has been promised is really true, considering that it is a completely new organization”

Because Gustafsson signed a non-exclusive deal with GFL, he is allowed to explore other options. That is what led him into negotiations with BKFC. The former UFC star is apparently close to signing, and expects to debut in the ring against a fellow MMA veteran in 2025.

Gustafsson headed to BKFC in 2025

“BKFC is interested and has offered us a great deal,” Shammas said. “It is on the table. We haven’t signed yet, but we have discussed it and will most likely accept. Then Alex will get to face some UFC or Bellator veteran.”

Alexander Gustafsson is best known for his unforgettable 2013 title fight with Jon Jones. He lost their five-round war by decision, but many fans felt he deserved the victory — and the belt. The Swede was long considered one of the top light heavyweights in the world.

He also competed at heavyweight, and would probably do so again in BKFC. The promotion’s current heavyweight champion is Mick Terrell. He is set to defend his title against former UFC star against Ben Rothwell next. Rothwell was coincidentally set to fight Gustafsson in the Octagon but the fight fell through. BKFC is also home to other UFC veterans like Josh Copeland, Houston Alexander, Alan Belcher and Todd Duffee.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Gustafsson BKFC UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones' GOAT status into question due to past failed drug tests: 'That's absolutely cheating in my book'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024
Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, and the entire card on point

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in and there was no scale fail to be had.

Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson believes he's owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC star Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley following their recent war of words.

Lebron James and Colby Covington
LeBron James

Colby Covington goes after LeBron James in latest rant

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after basketball legend LeBron James in his latest rant ahead of UFC Tampa.

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja makes fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for superfight

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made a fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for a possible superfight.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley expects to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov for title shot with KO win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024
Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes
UFC

Anthony Smith says Dominick Reyes wasn't "that good" at UFC 310: "I overpredicted how good he was going to be"

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Anthony Smith doesn’t think Dominick Reyes is that good despite losing to him via TKO at UFC 310.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler not thinking about retirement despite recent UFC losses: "I've got a lot of tread left on the tires"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn’t thinking about retirement quite yet.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler interested in facing Colby Covington after UFC Tampa: "He just doesn't have it anymore"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is down to meet Colby Covington at 170 pounds.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria explains decision to move up to lightweight for his next fight: “I will not leave the title vacant”

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is elaborating on his comments about a lightweight move.