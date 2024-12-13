Michael Chandler believes future fight against Paddy Pimblett will happen: “Would be absolutely huge”

Michael Chandler believes he could face Paddy Pimblett in the very near future.

Chandler is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in his return to the Octagon. Following the loss, Chandler called out Conor McGregor but with the Irishman dealing with legal issues, his future is in doubt. With that, Chandler doesn’t have a clear-cut next opponent, but one fight that he does have an interest in is Pimblett.

“I have a lot of respect for Paddy Pimblett, he and I are very cordial and it’s been documented how I congratulated him after bearing Tony Ferguson,” Michael Chandler said to LuckyBlock.com. “We have a good relationship, but obviously, if we get matched up against each other, the goal is to go out there and inflict bodily harm. Paddy versus myself is gonna happen at some point, I’m not sure when, but that’s definitely a fight that interests me. It’s definitely a fight that would be fun for the fans.

“It would make people feel something,” Chandler added. “Paddy The Baddy, what he stands for, who he is, myself, what I stand for, who I am, both of our fight styles. Chandler versus Paddy, it sounds like a fun one, and it will definitely happen. Is it next? I don’t know, but it definitely could be. Yeah, that would be absolutely huge.”

A fight between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett does make sense. It also would be a very entertaining fight and one many fans would love to see. If ‘The Baddy’ wins he would be a win away from a title shot, Chandler, meanwhile, would get a chance to fight a fan-favorite and get back in the win column.

Michael Chandler hoping to return in early 2025

Regardless of who Michael Chandler fights next, the former Bellator lightweight champion says he wants to return in early 2025.

The goal for Chandler is to fight in Q1 or Q2 of 2025 against whoever the UFC gives him.

“I’m hoping to get back into the Octagon late first quarter or early second quarter next year. Late spring or early summer. I’ve talked to Dana White and Hunter Campbell a little bit over the last couple days. Talking about possible matchups, talking about possible dates,” Chandler said.

Michael Chandler is 23-9 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Oliveira.