WATCH | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy gets brutally finished in Moscow boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy was brutally knocked out in the boxing ring earlier today.

Greg Hardy

The former NFL player famously had an up-and-down tenure with Dana White from 2019 to 2022. While Greg Hardy initially had success in the UFC, he hit a wall in 2020. In his last three bouts, the heavyweight contender was brutally knocked out by Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Serghei Spivac.

Following that loss to ‘Polar Bear’ in March 2022, Greg Hardy parted ways with the UFC. While the former NFL player hoped to earn his way back to the company, he’s had more than a few struggles. While Hardy earned a few wins in the boxing ring, he was brutally knocked out by Josh Watson in BKFC last spring.

Now, Greg Hardy has been handed a brutal knockout loss in professional boxing as well. Earlier today, the former NFL player-turned-fighter faced off with Alexei Papin in Moscow, Russia. While Hardy entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, he was no match for the Russian. In round three, Papin landed a brutal right hand to score the win.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON ADMITS HE DOESN’T REMEMBER RECENT BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I BLANKED OUT”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy gets brutally KO’d in Moscow

The knockout loss was an absolutely brutal one for the former NFL star. While Greg Hardy entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, he was previously stopped several times in the controversial exhibition-format Team Combat League. It’s unknown where the 36-year-old heavyweight will go for here.

Not long following the defeat, Greg Hardy took to Instagram releasing a short statement about the bout. There, the former UFC fighter seemed proud of his performance, given the short-notice nature. To conclude, the 36-year-old thanked fans for their support.

“I came to Russia Alone on short notice to fight a monster with 18 wins and tested my metal.” Hardy said on Instagram. “Got two knock downs and went toe toe. I don’t take easy fights, I don’t fight fake fights I fight real killers and sometimes the price is high but I will pay it to become the best no? Thank you to everyone that helped me get to this point.”

What do you make of this news involving the former UFC heavyweight? Do you want to see Greg Hardy fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

