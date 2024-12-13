UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, and the entire card on point

The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in and there was no scale fail to be had.

All 26 fighters scheduled to compete on this Saturday’s Fight Night card weighed in on Friday morning. That includes welterweight headliners Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley. Both men tipped the scales at 171 pounds ahead of their pivotal showdown inside Amalie Arena.

The co-headliners also used their one-pound allowance for a non-title fight. Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo each clocked in at 146 pounds for their featherweight battle. One man who did make championship weight was Manel Kape, who weighed in at 125 pounds for his flyweight clash against the 126-pound Bruno Silva.

