UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, and the entire card on point

By Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in and there was no scale fail to be had.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in

All 26 fighters scheduled to compete on this Saturday’s Fight Night card weighed in on Friday morning. That includes welterweight headliners Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley. Both men tipped the scales at 171 pounds ahead of their pivotal showdown inside Amalie Arena.

The co-headliners also used their one-pound allowance for a non-title fight. Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo each clocked in at 146 pounds for their featherweight battle. One man who did make championship weight was Manel Kape, who weighed in at 125 pounds for his flyweight clash against the 126-pound Bruno Silva.

UFC Tampa Weigh-in Results

Here is a look at the full UFC Tampa weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Colby Covington (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)
  • Cub Swanson (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)
  • Manel Kape (125) vs Bruno Silva (126)
  • Vitor Petrino (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205.5)
  • Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)
  • Navajo Stirling (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Michael Johnson (156) vs. Ottman Azaitar (156)
  • Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145)
  • Miles Johns (146) vs. Felipe Lima (146)
  • Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)
  • Davey Grant (136) vs. Ramon Taveras (136)
  • Josefine Knutsson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)

The main event of UFC Tampa between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley could have a major impact on the welterweight division. If Covington loses, he may very well find himself out of the UFC welterweight title picture for good. Should that be the case, Buckley will emerge as a new threat in the 170-pound weight class.

On the flipside, a win for Covington keeps him near the top of the heap at welterweight.

BJPenn.com will have you covered this weekend with coverage of UFC Tampa. Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage for the latest updates.

