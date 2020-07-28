Mike Tyson says he would kick Conor McGregor’s ass in boxing match

Boxing legend Mike Tyson said that he would kick MMA superstar Conor McGregor’s ass if the two ever met in a boxing match.

The long-time heavyweight boxing legend Tyson recently announced his return to the boxing ring after 15 years away from the sport. He will take on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on September 12 in California. The event will be streamed live on PPV via the Triller app, and the card will feature a co-main event between YouTuber Jake Paul and former three-time NBA Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson.

Making the media rounds since the fight against Jones Jr. was announced, Tyson stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to talk about some hypothetical fights. The host asked Tyson what would happen if he ever fought McGregor, the UFC superstar, in a boxing match, and he provided a rather comical answer to the questioned posed to him.

“Wow, look at that,” Tyson said after seeing a mock image of him boxing McGregor.

“Yeah, that dude’s nuts,” Fallon said of McGregor.

“Yeah but I’m going to kick his ass anyway,” Tyson said.

Fallon asked Tyson if he was referring to a boxing match or an MMA fight, and Tyson said he would beat McGregor in a boxing match.

“Hey, we’ll play with boxing rules,” Tyson said.

Obviously, this fight is purely hypothetical. Tyson is 54 while McGregor is 32, so this is a fight that would never happen, although it’s certainly fun to think about. Not only is the age gap an issue, but the weight difference would be heavily in Tyson’s favor, not to mention the years of boxing experience. Again, it’s not a fight that would ever happen, but combat sports fans always love to predict hypothetical fights regardless.

Who do you think would win a boxing match in the year 2020, Mike Tyson or Conor McGregor?