Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones’ GOAT status into question due to past failed drug tests: ‘That’s absolutely cheating in my book’

Tom Aspinall Calls Out Jon Jones’ Past Drug Test Flags

Jon Jones has had past issues with failed drug tests for turinabol use. For years, “Bones” has insisted that he never ingested a banned substance intentionally. The level of turinabol found in his body was a trace amount. Depending on who you ask, Jones has been clean all along or he’s lying.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Tom Aspinall made his stance on the debate clear.

"To me that rules you out of being the best of all time."

“The way that I look at it is he has failed a couple of drug tests,” Aspinall said. “To me, that rules you out of being the best of all time.”

When asked if the failed tests have taken Jones out of the GOAT talk for good, the interim UFC heavyweight champion doubled down.

“Yeah, of course it does,” Aspinall said. “If you’re on steroids or whatever, I don’t think he was on steroids, but he was on PEDs, performance enhancing drugs. If you’re on PEDs and your opponent isn’t, that’s absolutely cheating in my book, unless you’re both allowed to do it.”

Aspinall was then asked how he thinks Jones will react to his take on the drug test flags hurting his legacy.

“Jon Jones seems to get his feeling hurt a little bit,” Apsinall said.

Aspinall has been pounding the table for a title unification showdown with Jones. “Bones” was in action back in November, scoring a successful heavyweight title defense over Stipe Miocic. Jones has yet to commit to a fight with Aspinall, but he has said he’ll need a substantial amount of money to sign up for that showdown.

