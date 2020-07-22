Khabib Nurmagomedov issuses statement following the death of his father: “I hope that you were happy with me”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has issued a public statement following the death of his father, Abdulmanap.

Abdulmanap was Khabib’s longtime coach and the two of them were very close. Unfortunately, the 57-year-old contracted COVID-19 and had died to complications from the virus. It was a sad day for the MMA world when Khabib’s father passed away, and now Khabib took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement on his father.

“And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], ‘uff,’ and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, ‘My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small.'”

The UFC lightweight champion also added a heartfelt quote in Russian saying he hopes his father is happy with him.

“You will be missed father, you were father, friend, brother and coach in one person. You taught me almost everything I know, I hope that you were happy with me. The contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah,” the final statement read (via Google Translate).

Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 253 in September. Yet, following the passing of his father, Dana White has been open that Khabib can take as much time off as he wants. Some people, like his teammate Daniel Cormier, are unsure if he will fight again.

The undefeated champion last fought back at UFC 242. There, he scored a submission win over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. That was the only time his father was in his corner for one of his championship fights in the UFC.

For now, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family continue to mourn the loss of Abudlmanap who did so help train Khabib to be the champion he is today.

Our thoughts go out to the Nurmagomedov family during this difficult time.