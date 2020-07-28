Dana White says he would entertain Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP for “The Eagle’s” final UFC fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre could be a possibility according to UFC President Dana White.

For quite some time now, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have shown their interest in a possible match. Yet, the UFC shut the idea down and now it is expected if Khabib Nurmagomedov fights again it will be against Justin Gaethje.

If he beats Gaethje, it has been reported that Khabib’s 30th fight would be his final. So, White isn’t sure what he would do for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s final appearance.

“I don’t know, obviously he has got this Gaethje fight that is a done deal. He is fighting Gaethje next. I don’t know who his last fight would be to make him 30. No clue, I mean listen, Conor McGregor fight,” Dana White said to ESPN. “I know Conor has always wanted that fight since the last one, I mean that is the fight to make. I don’t know we will see how this all plays out. But, the Gaethje one is absolutely, positively the next fight for him.”

One option could be the Georges St-Pierre fight which Dana White says if that is what Khabib Nurmagomdov wants he would entertain the possibility of making it.

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career the guy, the guys been great. He’s been great to the company, he’s been great for the sport,” White said. “And, I like Khabib Nurmagomedov a lot and I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

If Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre end up fighting each other it could very well be one of the biggest fights in UFC history. No matter who wins, it would be a massive victory for their legacy and secure themselves as one of, if not the best fighter of all-time.

Would you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre as The Eagle’s final UFC fight?