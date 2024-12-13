‘The Korean Zombie’ thinks MMA return is unlikely, but he won’t shut door entirely: ‘I miss it all the time’
“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung isn’t likely to return to the Octagon, but he won’t rule out the possibility entirely.
Jung’s last pro MMA fight took place back in August 2023. He fought Max Holloway in the main event of a UFC Singapore card. “The Korean Zombie” fought his heart out, just as he always has. With that said, Jung was knocked out in the third round and hung up his gloves for good.
Or perhaps there’s a small chance he could make the walk again?
RELATED: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE EXPRESSES INTEREST IN BOXING AFTER ANNOUNCING HIS UFC RETIREMENT: “BOXING WOULD BE FUN FOR ME”
‘The Korean Zombie’ on Whether or Not MMA Return is Possible
Chan Sung Jung was recently interviewed by MMAFighting.com. During the interview, the former UFC fan favorite admitted that the itch to fight again hasn’t truly gone away.
“I miss it all the time,” Jung said. “Recently, I was in Doo Ho Choi’s corner for his fight, and the whole time I was thinking, Man, I want to get back in there too. I think that’s just how it is when you’re a fighter—it’s in your blood for life.”
Despite this, Jung believes he will remain retired, although the door may be open just a crack.
“I can’t say for sure, but I don’t think I’d come back to MMA,” Jung revealed. “I’ve always been open to boxing or grappling matches, though. It’d be cool to make something happen at a Z-Fight Night event someday. Who knows?”
The good news for the ex-UFC title challenger is that he seems to be doing well as an MMA promoter. Jung’s Z Fight Night promotion has support from UFC CEO Dana White, who has already used the organization as a bit of a feeder system. The promotion’s second show is scheduled for this Saturday.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' UFC