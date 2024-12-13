‘The Korean Zombie’ thinks MMA return is unlikely, but he won’t shut door entirely: ‘I miss it all the time’

By Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung isn’t likely to return to the Octagon, but he won’t rule out the possibility entirely.

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung

Jung’s last pro MMA fight took place back in August 2023. He fought Max Holloway in the main event of a UFC Singapore card. “The Korean Zombie” fought his heart out, just as he always has. With that said, Jung was knocked out in the third round and hung up his gloves for good.

Or perhaps there’s a small chance he could make the walk again?

RELATED: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE EXPRESSES INTEREST IN BOXING AFTER ANNOUNCING HIS UFC RETIREMENT: “BOXING WOULD BE FUN FOR ME”

‘The Korean Zombie’ on Whether or Not MMA Return is Possible

Chan Sung Jung was recently interviewed by MMAFighting.com. During the interview, the former UFC fan favorite admitted that the itch to fight again hasn’t truly gone away.

“I miss it all the time,” Jung said. “Recently, I was in Doo Ho Choi’s corner for his fight, and the whole time I was thinking, Man, I want to get back in there too. I think that’s just how it is when you’re a fighter—it’s in your blood for life.”

Despite this, Jung believes he will remain retired, although the door may be open just a crack.

“I can’t say for sure, but I don’t think I’d come back to MMA,” Jung revealed. “I’ve always been open to boxing or grappling matches, though. It’d be cool to make something happen at a Z-Fight Night event someday. Who knows?”

The good news for the ex-UFC title challenger is that he seems to be doing well as an MMA promoter. Jung’s Z Fight Night promotion has support from UFC CEO Dana White, who has already used the organization as a bit of a feeder system. The promotion’s second show is scheduled for this Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' UFC

Related

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC

Alexander Gustafsson will "most likely accept" deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall calls Jon Jones' GOAT status into question due to past failed drug tests: 'That's absolutely cheating in my book'

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there is an asterisk on Jon Jones’ resume.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Tampa weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, and the entire card on point

Fernando Quiles - December 13, 2024

The UFC Tampa weigh-in results are in and there was no scale fail to be had.

Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson believes he's owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC star Cub Swanson believes he’s owed an apology from Joaquin Buckley following their recent war of words.

Lebron James and Colby Covington
LeBron James

Colby Covington goes after LeBron James in latest rant

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after basketball legend LeBron James in his latest rant ahead of UFC Tampa.

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja makes fresh pitch to Demetrious Johnson for superfight

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024
Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Joaquin Buckley expects to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov for title shot with KO win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he could get the next welterweight title shot.

Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes
UFC

Anthony Smith says Dominick Reyes wasn't "that good" at UFC 310: "I overpredicted how good he was going to be"

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Anthony Smith doesn’t think Dominick Reyes is that good despite losing to him via TKO at UFC 310.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler not thinking about retirement despite recent UFC losses: "I've got a lot of tread left on the tires"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn’t thinking about retirement quite yet.

Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler interested in facing Colby Covington after UFC Tampa: "He just doesn't have it anymore"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is down to meet Colby Covington at 170 pounds.