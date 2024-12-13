‘The Korean Zombie’ thinks MMA return is unlikely, but he won’t shut door entirely: ‘I miss it all the time’

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung isn’t likely to return to the Octagon, but he won’t rule out the possibility entirely.

Jung’s last pro MMA fight took place back in August 2023. He fought Max Holloway in the main event of a UFC Singapore card. “The Korean Zombie” fought his heart out, just as he always has. With that said, Jung was knocked out in the third round and hung up his gloves for good.

Or perhaps there’s a small chance he could make the walk again?

