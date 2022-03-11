Jorge Masvidal shows damage from Colby Covington eyepokes at UFC 272: “All good you cheating f*ck”

Jorge Masvidal has decided to show off his injuries from a nasty eyepoke he got last weekend.

‘Gamebred’ faced Colby Covington in the headlining bout of UFC 272. The bout didn’t go well for the inaugural BMF champion, as he was dominated and lost the fight via unanimous decision. In the aftermath of the fight, Masvidal took issue with the way ‘Chaos’ fought in their main event.

More specifically, he had an issue with the big eyepoke he sustained in round one. The foul was missed by referee Herb Dean, and Masvidal made sure to point that out in his post-fight press conference. Days after his fight, the UFC superstar has taken to social media to show off his eye injury.

Alongside the photo of his eye injury, he included a jab at his friend-turned-rival. Jorge Masvidal also promised to see Colby Covington again soon.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

The jabs from Masvidal are to be expected. Since their fight last Saturday, the two men have continued their war of words on social media. Covington especially has sent a lot of insults in the direction of his former friend.

The ongoing feud is not expected to end anytime soon. In the immediate aftermath of their UFC 272 headliner, Jorge Masvidal noted that if he saw Covington on the street, he’d fight him.

“Ah f*cking, like I said none of it is personal but it just sucks because this idiot talked about my kids, you know? He’s still somebody if I see him out in the streets I’m gonna give him everything I got to break his f*cking jaw, you know? It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight. I still think he’s a f*cking p*ssy, you know?”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal discussing his eye injuries? Do you think they had an impact in his fight with Colby Covington? Sound off in the comments below!