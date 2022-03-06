UFC 272 Results: Colby Covington defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 272 event is headlined by a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, suffered his second career defeat to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most recent effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he takes to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in his most previous efforts.

Round one of the UFC 272 main event begins and Jorge Masvidal comes out with his infamous flying knee. Colby Covington avoids and then leaps in with a left that also misses. Colby with a right. Jorge lands a low kick. Covington shoots in for a takedown. he gets it but Jorge is quickly back to his feet. Colby is on his back and drags him down to the floor. Masvidal is back up and Covington lands a knee. He drags ‘Gamebred’ back down and looks to take his back. He does and looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. Masvidal escapes but remains in a bad spot with Covington on top of him. ‘Chaos’ once again looks for a choke. He switches to punches. Jorge Masvidal is doing a good job of defending. He scrambles back up to his feet and breaks away from Colby Covington. Masvidal with a big kick to the body of ‘Chaos’. Covington returns fire. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 272 main event begins and Herb Dean warns Colby Covington about eye pokes. ‘Chaos’ leaps in with a head kick but slips and falls. He gets back to his feet and Jorge Masvidal slams him with a low kick. He lands another. Colby comes forward with a combination. Jorge lands a kick to the body. ‘Chaos’ with a right hand. He shoots in and presses Masvidal against the cage. ‘Gamebred’ with some big elbows and Covington is forced to adjust his position. Colby lands a knee to the groin of Masvidal and the referee steps in. Colby Covington leaps in with a big right hand. He forces the clinch but Masvidal pushes him against the cage. The fighters separate and Jorge Masvidal lands a right hand. ‘Chaos’ gets the clinch and quickly takes the back of ‘Gamebred’. Jorge breaks free and gets back to his feet. Colby catches him with three straight jabs. The fighters clinch agains the cage. Masvidal breaks free and lands a big right. Colby Covington lands a huge left. Jorge smiles and the horn sounds to end round two.

An eleven year friendship goes up in flames inside the Octagon! 🔥 Colby Covington & Jorge Masvidal – former friends turned bitter rivals! #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/QEoDA6VN1S — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

Round three of the UFC 272 main event begins and Jorge Masvidal lands a hard kick to the body. Colby Covington returns fire with a good flurry. He is applying a ton of pressure early. ‘Gamebred’ catches him with a good lock kick. Colby unloads a double jab and then scores an easy takedown. Big elbows now from Covington. More elbows and punches from ‘Chaos’. He remains in full guard but remains busy. The crowd is booing but Covington passes to half guard. More ground and pound from Colby. He looks to lock-up a choke but Masvidal escapes. Less than sixty seconds remain in the round. Masvidal scrambles but Covington maintains top position. Jorge gets back to his feet and land a pair of left hands before the horn sounds to end round three.

Covington is a wizard on the mat 🤼‍♂️ STREAM #UFC272 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/6oZzS1vRgm pic.twitter.com/yxRC87t4UE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

Round four of the UFC 272 headliner begins and Jorge Masvidal opens with a right hand that partially connects. He throws a high kick and then one to the body. Colby Covington lands a combination that backs ‘Gamebred’ against the cage. Colby with a left and then a right. He dives for a takedown but Jorge is able to defend the initial shot. Big shots from Colby now. He lands a hard right hand to the chin of Masvidal. Big shots from Colby. Masvidal responds with a big shot and Colby is rocked. Both men are slugging it out now. Covington looks to be recovered but he was definitely stunned there.

Round five of the UFC 272 main event begins and Colby Covington comes forward with a combination. He immediately shoots for a takedown and gets it. Masvidal looks to scramble but Colby takes his back. Masvidal gets up to his feet but Covington is on him with knees to the thigh. ‘Chaos’ drags ‘Gamebred’ back down to the floor and lands a couple of right hands. Big ground and pound now from Colby. Just under two minutes remain in the final round. Masvidal is doing his best to break free but just cannot get Covington off of him. More right hands here from Colby Covington. He is working hard for a submission but Masvidal escapes. Big elbows now from Covington as he works from mount.

CASE CLOSED. FRIENDSHIP OVER. ❌ Like it or loathe it, how can you not respect the talent of Colby Covington? #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/8XN3soT0av — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

Official UFC 272 Result: Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

