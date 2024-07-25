WATCH | Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green exchange words in intense faceoff ahead of UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green had an intense faceoff ahead of their UFC 304 fight on Saturday.

Pimblett and Green are set to fight in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout, and following the press conference on Thursday, the two had a faceoff. During the faceoff Pimblett and Green were seen exchanging words in what looked like a very intense confrontation.

King Green 🆚 Paddy Pimblett: certified banger alert 👀#UFC304 | Saturday, 10 ET | ESPN+ PPV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/umUHoQPxvk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2024

It’s unclear what exactly was said in the faceoff, but it helps add some anticipation to the bout which should be exciting for however long it lasts. The faceoff comes just a day after media day where Green took aim at Pimblett calling him spoiled for getting custom made shorts and having everything handed on a platter for him.

“You know how to piss me off! That’s why I’m kicking his ass a little bit more,” Bobby Green said at UFC 304 media day about Paddy Pimblett. “That’s what I’m talking about, the spoiled kids. I’ve worked so hard for this f*cking company, I’ve took so many fights on short notice, broken hand, this and that, threw the company on my back a thousand times. I fought a guy, had to come back and fight Islam [Makhachev] 10 days later!

“I’ve done the most for this f*cking company to get my shorts, but this guy just gets to come here, walk in and get them. It’s like, wow! That’s what I’m talking about, that spoiled shit. All he had to do was say, ‘Hey, I want my shorts!’ and they gave him his shorts. So now I’m going to kick his ass for that reason. I’m kicking his ass for that and that’s it. Let’s go,” Green added.

Paddy Pimblett is a slight underdog going into his UFC 304 scrap against Bobby Green. Pimblett enters the fight undefeated in the UFC while Green scored a dominant win over Jim Miller at UFC 300 last time out.