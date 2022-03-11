Michael Bisping unhappy with lack of corner stoppages in MMA: “There could be lifelong injuries”

Michael Bisping has given his opinion on the lack of corner stoppages in MMA.

‘The Count’ was on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a variety of topics. One that came up was last weekend’s UFC 272 bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano. The fight came under a lot of scrutiny stemming from the amount of punishment that the latter was taking. Both the referee and Moicano’s corner come under heavy criticism.

Against all odds, dos Anjos and Moicano made it to the scorecards, where the former lightweight champ won via unanimous decision. Now, Michael Bisping has given his take on the bout and the lack of corner stoppages in the sport.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is have my words be construed as insulting to Moicano. I have tremendous respect for what he did and what he went through. To step up to the plate on Tuesday and take on dos Anjos for five rounds at a catchweight is an incredible feat of bravery in itself. But the reality is, after three rounds, he was not gonna win that fight.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Michael Bisping continued:

“In mixed martial arts, for whatever reason, we just don’t see it. I know Jason Parillo threw the towel in when B.J. Penn fought Georges St-Pierre for the second time. There aren’t many other occasions I can think of where that happens… But in boxing, it’s a common thing. It happens a lot. I think that a lot of coaches [in MMA] need to man up. You’re looking after your fighter. I think what it is, a lot of coaches attach their ego to the fighter because they go through it together. They want them to win, and then by winning, that is kind of like the coach winning as well. And if the fighter’s losing, that’s the coach losing.”

“So what, you lose some here and there. Go home, feel sorry for yourself, heal up, and get back in the saddle. Doing that [not stopping the fight], you never know, there could be lifelong injuries.” Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Sound off in the comments below!