Ali Abdelaziz blasts “coward” Canelo Alvarez, says Kamaru Usman will KO him in three rounds

Ali Abdelaziz has given his thoughts on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Kamaru Usman superfight.

The UFC welterweight champion has been calling out the Mexican superstar as of late. While Alvarez first shot the fight down, he’s since said that the bout is possible and to “never say never”. Now, Usman’s manager has decided to weigh in on a fight between the two.

Ali Abdelaziz discussed the superfight in an interview with MMAJunkie. To nobody’s surprise, he predicted Kamaru Usman to win, and in stunning fashion. He opined that his friend would win via knockout within three rounds. He also gave his thoughts on boxers such as Alvarez refusing to fight in MMA, dubbing them cowards.

“He don’t want to fight Jake Paul, or Logan Paul. He said, ‘I’m the pound for pound king in MMA, and I want to fight the pound for pound king’, coward, in boxing. I think all these boxers are cowards because they don’t want to fight in MMA, they want us to all come to boxing. But at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call Canelo the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call him that because if they both met in the street who would win? Kamaru would beat his a*s like he stole something”.

Abdelaziz continued, “First, he have to defend his title in July. Then we get the greatest promoter of all time, Dana White, to put his stamp on it… Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. I really do think so, I believe in him”.

What do you think about Ali Abdelaziz’s comments about the potential superfight? Who would you pick to win a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments below!