Colby Covington continues to troll Jorge Masvidal following win at UFC 272

Colby Covington is adding insult to injury following his mostly one-sided victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal took center stage in the UFC 272 headliner. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the oddsmakers expected, Covington used his pressure and grappling to keep Masvidal grounded for the most part. “Chaos” got the nod from all three judges.

Never one to hold his tongue, Covington wasn’t exactly bashful after the fight. He took to social media to troll “Gamebred.”

During the post-fight press conference, Covington said he doesn’t want to hear anything about Masvidal going forward (via MMAFighting.com).

“He was still running his mouth,” Covington said. “It’s like, dude, you just got pounded out. You got dropped, wobbled. Just a complete domination from second one to minute 25. You could see in his body language, he literally didn’t have another one minute to go, so just imagine if there wasn’t a ref there tonight. His life would have been over.

“So, that’s the end of ‘Street Judas.’ I don’t want to hear any more talk of Street Judas, the hype machine that hit lightning in a bottle for a couple fights. He’s done. I don’t want to hear another word about it.”

Covington has solidified himself as an elite welterweight but he’s in a tough situation. The current UFC Welterweight Champion is Kamaru Usman, who Covington has lost to twice. He isn’t likely to get a third fight with Usman any time soon so he has turned his attention to Dustin Poirier.

During the UFC 272 post-fight presser, Dana White didn’t exactly commit to booking that fight and has said he plans to meet with Covington to see what he truly wants to do next. No matter what Colby Covington decides to do, you can bet there will be plenty of eyeballs on him.