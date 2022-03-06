Jorge Masvidal says his feud with Colby Covington isn’t over: “He’s still somebody if I see him out in the streets I’m gonna give him everything I got”

There is no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington even after their grudge match.

The main event of UFC 272 saw Masvidal and Covington share the Octagon inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Gamebred” had his moments in the fight but the pressure and wrestling of Colby gave Masvidal fits. Ultimately, it was “Chaos” who got his hand raised at UFC 272 via unanimous decision.

Masvidal attended the post-fight conference and made it clear that he’d still fight Covington on the streets if the two run into each other.

“Ah f*cking, like I said none of it is personal but it just sucks because this idiot talked about my kids, you know? He’s still somebody if I see him out in the streets I’m gonna give him everything I got to break his f*cking jaw, you know? It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight. I still think he’s a f*cking p*ssy, you know?”

Masvidal has now dropped three in a row. He was hoping to rebound after suffering a brutal knockout loss at the hands of current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman back in April 2021.

With the defeat to Colby, Masvidal falls to 35-16. He hasn’t won a bout since his Nov. 2019 clash against Nate Diaz.

After the fight with Colby, Masvidal admitted that he was a bit flat throughout the bout.

“I was offbeat with the wrestling. I needed to wrestle harder. It wasn’t there, the wrestling. I want to say thanks to God for everything I got. Thanks everybody for coming out. Sorry to my kids, they’re the only people I will say sorry to. And sh*t, my wrestling just wasn’t there today. I was flat.”

Time will tell what’s next for Jorge Masvidal but the bright side for him is that he signed a new lucrative deal with the UFC before his fight with Covington.

Jorge Masvidal: He is still somebody if I see him out on the streets…#UFC272 pic.twitter.com/l6BX9VBnj4 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 6, 2022