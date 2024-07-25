Manel Kape claims Muhammad Mokaev left ATT after being constantly submitted by UFC champ Alexandre Pantoja

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2024

Manel Kape is claiming Muhammad Mokaev left ATT after being constantly submitted by UFC champ Alexandre Pantoja.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape

UFC 304 takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday July 27th at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

In the line-up is a flyweight bout between Manel Kape (19-6 MMA) and the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev (12-0 MMA).

Kape is sporting 4 wins in a row coming into Saturday’s bout, last defeating Felipe dos Santos (8-1 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

Mokaev last fought and defeated Alex Perez (25-9 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

It was during his appearance at UFC 304 media day yesterday that Manel Kape shared some insight into his battle with Muhammad Mokaev this weekend saying:

“Pantoja can say a lot of things of him because they trained before together, and I know Pantoja had been submitting him a lot, a lot. He (Mokaev) tapped a lot. It’s the reason that Mokaev don’t go train more at ATT.”

Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA) and Mokaev did train together at ATT (America Top Team) but ‘The Punisher’ has since left the facility to train elsewhere and according to Kape it was because he got submitted ‘a lot’.

Continuing, ‘Starboy‘ believes Mokaev has been struggling, and finishing him at UFC 304 will be ‘fun’:

“There is a lot of mistakes. He’s been struggling a lot. A lot, a lot of mistakes. If he faces somebody in the top three of the UFC (flyweight) rankings, he’s gonna get finished. So it’s gonna be fun.”

Manel Kape is confident he will put Muhammad Mokaev ‘in his place’ this coming weekend saying (h/t MMANews):

“I’m going to try to make this quick because I have to put Mokaev in his place. In my opinion, this is too early for him, but we will see. It’s too early. There is levels to this game. He never faced a championship-caliber (fighter) and I see a lot of mistakes in his game – that’s why I say it’s too early for him.”

Will you be watching UFC 304 this weekend? Do you think Kape can hand Mokaev his first loss in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

