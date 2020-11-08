Jon Jones reacts to news of Israel Adesanya fighting Jan Blachowicz for UFC light heavyweight title

UFC legend Jon Jones has reacted to the news that Israel Adesanya will be moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz.

Following UFC Vegas 12, Dana White had announced that Adesanya would be moving up in weight to take on Blachowicz in 2021 and attempt to become a two-division champion. Adesanya is already the UFC’s middleweight champion and he will be looking to join the exclusive club of two-weight champs in UFC history. Of course, the timing here is interesting as Adesanya announced his move up in weight only after Jones left the 205lbs division.

Jon Jones, the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, vacated his 205lbs title in the summer and announced that he would be moving up to heavyweight. It was a move that generated lots of excitement, but so far Jones has not officially made the move, although he has been posting videos of him bulking up. In the meantime, Jones couldn’t help but comment on Adesanya moving up in weight to fight Blachowicz.

Check out what Jones wrote on his Twitter about the Adesanya vs. Blachowicz fight.

My mind is blown right now, don’t even know what to say — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

“My mind is blown right now, don’t even know what to say.” Jones wrote after Glover Teixeira submitted Thiago Santos in tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main event.

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

“Glover is the new GOAT.” Jones continued.

‘Bones’ then suggested that it should be Teixeira, not Adesanya, who fights Blachowicz next for the promotions light heavyweight title.

Somebody give the man his shot — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

“Somebody give the man his shot!” Jones said of Teixeira.

It’s definitely interesting that Adesanya agreed to move up to light heavyweight only once Blachowicz won the title and not when Jones held the belt. Of course, timing played a factor in that, as Adesanya was still waiting to see if Jared Cannonier — a fresh contender — could get by Robert Whittaker. But once Cannonier lost and Whittaker said he was in no rush to fight the champ in the rematch, Adesanya decided to move up in weight. For Jones, just the timing alone is enough for him to troll Adesanya about fighting Blachowicz.

What do you think of the reaction Jon Jones had towards the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz?