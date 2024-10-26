Max Holloway gives assessment of “animal” Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 308

UFC legend Max Holloway has given his thoughts on UFC 308 main event back-up fighter Diego Lopes.

Later tonight, Max Holloway will take on Ilia Topuria as he attempts to regain the UFC featherweight championship. In the eyes of many, this is an incredibly tough fight for ‘Blessed’. With that being said, it certainly isn’t unthinkable that he could pick up the win.

In addition, though, there’s also the consideration that another fight against Alexander Volkanovski could be on the horizon if he wins. Holloway is 0-3 against Volkanovski from their previous featherweight encounters.

Another contender, however, that believes he’s on the verge of a title opportunity, is Diego Lopes. During a recent interview, Holloway gave his thoughts on Diego’s rise.