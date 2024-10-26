Max Holloway gives assessment of “animal” Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 308

By Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC legend Max Holloway has given his thoughts on UFC 308 main event back-up fighter Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes UFC 306

Later tonight, Max Holloway will take on Ilia Topuria as he attempts to regain the UFC featherweight championship. In the eyes of many, this is an incredibly tough fight for ‘Blessed’. With that being said, it certainly isn’t unthinkable that he could pick up the win.

RELATED: Diego Lopes announces he’s the UFC 308 backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria

In addition, though, there’s also the consideration that another fight against Alexander Volkanovski could be on the horizon if he wins. Holloway is 0-3 against Volkanovski from their previous featherweight encounters.

Another contender, however, that believes he’s on the verge of a title opportunity, is Diego Lopes. During a recent interview, Holloway gave his thoughts on Diego’s rise.

Holloway reflects on Lopes

“He’s an animal,” Holloway said about Lopes. “The way he’s been fighting. Taking fights on short notice. Showing up in those short notice fights and he’s a beast. When I saw that he was the backup, I was kind of blown away for a little bit because of all the talk that Alex was saying that he’s the next guy up in line and this and that and then also, it makes sense that Alex ain’t no backup fighter. They told him he’d get the next title fight.

“It’s just weird that they’re telling Alex he has the next title fight and then to have another guy as the backup. But I guess so. If you look at the heavyweight division, anything can happen in the world. At the end of the day, I think Diego Lopes is a promising upcoming star. He’s not even upcoming anymore. He’s doing what he’s doing. It’s cool. Congrats to him having that moment.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Who would win this potential fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Diego Lopes Max Holloway UFC

