UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO’s Max Holloway (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Topuria (15-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes on the Hawaiian this afternoon. ‘El Matador’ captured the UFC’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Alex Volkanovski (see that here).

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring his viral knockout over Justin Gaethje at April’s UFC 300 event. That victory earned ‘Blessed’ the promotion’s BMF belt, and he will now be looking to reclaim the featherweight title for the first time since 2019.

Round one of the UFC 308 main event begins and Ilia Topuria points to the center of the cage. Max Holloway says no, or at least not yet. Topuria leaps in with a left. Holloway lands a pair of body kicks. Topuria just missed with a right hand. He throws another that also falls short. Holloway with a low kick. ‘El Matatdor’ is head hunting early. The champ feints with a right and then shoots in and scores a big double leg takedown. Max wall walks and is able to get back to his feet. Topuria with a low kick and then a right hand. Holloway replies with a 1-2 that misses. The fighters trade low kicks. Ilia Topuria leaps in with a nice combination. The champ with a pair of hard low kicks. ‘Blessed’ answers with a low kick. He lands another. The fighters trade big shots in the pocket. Max Holloway with a nice jab. He lands another followed by a low kick. Topuria falls short on a 1-2. Max replies with a combo of his own that lands. Another stiff jab from Max. Ilia answers with a left hand and Max goes down. Topuria follows him the floor and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 308 headliner begins and Ilia Topuria is swinging and missing early. Max Holloway with a nice shot in return. The featherweights trade low kicks. Max rips the body with a right hand. He goes to the body with a pair of kicks. Topuria leaps in with another combo, but both punches fall short. He finally connects with a right, but there wasn’t a ton on that. A solid calf kick lands for the champ. He lands another. Max Holloway answers with a jab. A good right and then a hard left hook from the champ. Another big left hook and then a right over the top. Topuria is finding his range a bit now. Holloway with a head kick. Another solid right from ‘El Matatdor’. And another. Max with a front kick to the body. Both men land hooks in the pocket. Another calf kick and then a hook from Topuria. A big right hand counter from ‘Blessed’. He lands a front kick to the thigh of the champ. Max Holloway with a pair of jabs that miss. Ilia Topuria answers with a counter right that connects. Both men with good rights and then they trade low kicks. A spinning body kick from the Hawaiian lands to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC 308 main event begins and Ilia Topuria is quickly on the attack. Both men land right hands in the pocket. Topuria continues to attack the lead leg of the challenger. He lands another, but Max counters with a right hand. A huge right stuns MAx. He leaps in with a left hook and ‘Blessed’ goes down. Topuria with ground and pound. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Topuria fight next following his KO victory over Holloway this evening in Abu Dhabi?