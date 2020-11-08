UFC Vegas 13 Bonus Report: Glover Teixeira left empty-handed

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 13, a 10-bout fight card headlined by Thiago Silva taking on Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian had strung together a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos had picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his recent TKO victory over Anthony Smith back in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, had won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Thiago Santos was able to score a pair of knockdowns during the contest but couldn’t put the veteran in Teixeira away. Instead, Glover would earn some timely takedowns which he used to secure a fight-ending submission victory in round three.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 13 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha each pocketed an extra $50k for their amazing battle on tonight’s main card. After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, Taha was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Performance of the night: Giga Chikadze earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Jamey Simmons. Chikadze connected with a head kick midway through the opening round that dropped Jamey and then promptly closed out the fight with ground and pound.

Performance of the night: Alexander Romanov picked up an extra $50k for his first round submission win over Marcos Rogerio De Lima. The undefeated heavyweight prospect finished the fight with a forearm choke, a submission seldom seen in the UFC.

