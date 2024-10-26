Magomed Ankalaev issues a warning ahead of Aleksandar Rakic fight at UFC 308

UFC fighter Magomed Ankalaev is ready to make a statement tonight as he prepares to battle Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

In the eyes of many, Magomed Ankalaev is the rightful number one contender for the UFC light heavyweight championship. However, he was passed over for Khalil Rountree Jr, with Magomed instead being given a fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

While Alex Pereira retained the belt at UFC 307, Ankalaev still has to prove himself tonight when he battles Rakic in Abu Dhabi. The expectation is that he’ll pick up another win and cement his status as the next guy in line for a shot, but of course, we’ve all seen strange things happen in mixed martial arts.

In a short and sweet tweet, the 205-pound contender had the following to say about what’s to come this evening.