Magomed Ankalaev issues a warning ahead of Aleksandar Rakic fight at UFC 308
UFC fighter Magomed Ankalaev is ready to make a statement tonight as he prepares to battle Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.
In the eyes of many, Magomed Ankalaev is the rightful number one contender for the UFC light heavyweight championship. However, he was passed over for Khalil Rountree Jr, with Magomed instead being given a fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.
While Alex Pereira retained the belt at UFC 307, Ankalaev still has to prove himself tonight when he battles Rakic in Abu Dhabi. The expectation is that he’ll pick up another win and cement his status as the next guy in line for a shot, but of course, we’ve all seen strange things happen in mixed martial arts.
In a short and sweet tweet, the 205-pound contender had the following to say about what’s to come this evening.
Tomorrow one more time, Inshallah I’m gonna prove why I’m the best in the world no more running I’m coming for everything
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) October 26, 2024
Ankalaev wants to prove himself
At this point in his career, Magomed Ankalaev knows he has to make a statement. Aleksandar Rakic is an incredibly dangerous opponent and he needs to be taken seriously, but in equal measure, he’s going up against someone with a real chip on his shoulder. Regardless of which way this one goes, we’re predicting a pretty chaotic encounter in Abu Dhabi.
For Ankalaev, he needs the kind of performance that leaves no doubt about what kind of opportunity he deserves next.
Do you believe that Magomed Ankalaev will be able to put in the kind of performance that earns him a title shot? If so, how do you expect him to get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
