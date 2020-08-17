Breaking! Jon Jones vacates UFC light heavyweight title

Jon Jones is no longer the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter just moments ago where he announced that he would be vacating his 205-lbs world title.

"Just got off the phone with UFC, today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship. It's officially up for grabs. It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans."

“Just got off the phone with UFC, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”

Jon Jones continued:

"The last I spoke with UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i'd love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I'll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community."

“The last I spoke with UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community.”

The news comes shortly after it was announced that former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes would be squaring off with top contender Jan Blachowicz.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since defeating the aforementioned Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 this past February.

‘Bones’ has recently flirted with the idea of a move to heavyweight, something that UFC President Dana White finds “interesting”.

Although the UFC boss is “interested” in a Jones move to heavyweight, a title shot will have to wait.

What do you think of the news that Jon Jones has vacated his UFC light heavyweight title and who would you like to see ‘Bones’ face if he opts to return at heavyweight? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 17, 2020