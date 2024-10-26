Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev (14-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman one year ago at UFC 294. Prior to earning that razor thin victory, ‘Borz’ was coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (26-8 MMA) had entered today’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at June’s event in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that win, ‘The Reaper’ had outpointed Paulo Costa in an absolute thriller at UFC 298.

Tonight’s UFC 308 co-main event resulted in a dominant showing from Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated contender was able to take Robert Whittaker to the ground in the early seconds of the fight and proceeded to smother and overwhelm the former champion on the canvas. Eventually, ‘Borz’ locked in a choke which apparently dislocated the jaw of ‘The Reaper’. Whittaker quickly tapped out and now Chimaev is right in the title picture at 185lbs.

Official UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Whittaker’ below:

Can’t wait for this one 🔥 #UFC308 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 26, 2024

Here we goo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 26, 2024

This is define moment for Chimaev!!! Sink or swim!!! I think Whittaker gonna be to much for him!! #ufc308 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 26, 2024

I think Whitaker wins this one! #UFC308 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 26, 2024

That pressure from Khamzat! 😬😬 #UFC308 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 26, 2024

That shot was insane! #UFC308 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 26, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 308:

dominant victory

Congrats #UFC308 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 26, 2024

I admit it…I was wrong about @KChimaev ! @danawhite give him the next title shot #UFC308 🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 26, 2024

A mill in a week! Damn! The rich get richer yup my auntie trust ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2024

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Robert Whittaker this evening in Abu Dhabi?