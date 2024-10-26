Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

By Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev (14-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman one year ago at UFC 294. Prior to earning that razor thin victory, ‘Borz’ was coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (26-8 MMA) had entered today’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at June’s event in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that win, ‘The Reaper’ had outpointed Paulo Costa in an absolute thriller at UFC 298.

Tonight’s UFC 308 co-main event resulted in a dominant showing from Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated contender was able to take Robert Whittaker to the ground in the early seconds of the fight and proceeded to smother and overwhelm the former champion on the canvas. Eventually, ‘Borz’ locked in a choke which apparently dislocated the jaw of ‘The Reaper’. Whittaker quickly tapped out and now Chimaev is right in the title picture at 185lbs.

Official UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Whittaker’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 308:

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Robert Whittaker this evening in Abu Dhabi?

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC 308, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov KO's Armen Petrosyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan.

Geoff Neal, UFC 308, Results, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO's Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.

Diego Lopes UFC 306

Max Holloway gives assessment of "animal" Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024
Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria sends a message to Max Holloway after intense UFC 308 face-off

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has issued one final warning to rival Max Holloway heading into UFC 308.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues a warning ahead of Aleksandar Rakic fight at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC fighter Magomed Ankalaev is ready to make a statement tonight as he prepares to battle Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Donald Trump

Donald Trump praises Bo Nickal during recent Joe Rogan podcast appearance

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

Donald Trump praised rising UFC star Bo Nickal during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

UFC 308, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, Results, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 308: 'Topuria vs. Holloway' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2024

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.