Israel Adesanya will move up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz

UFC President Dana White broke some huge news regarding Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference.

According to the brash UFC boss, ‘Stylebender’ will be moving up a weight class for his next Octagon appearance, this when he meets reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz.

Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2020

“Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight.” – Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The massive news comes just a month after both Adesanya and Blachowicz proved victorious in their respective title fights at UFC 253.

That evening in Abu Dhabi, Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) kept his perfect record intact by handing Paulo Costa the first loss of his professional career. The win marked Adesanya’s second career middleweight title defense. ‘Stylebender’ was previously coming off victories over Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker respectively.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253 by scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win marked the Polish standouts fourth in row as he had previously scored winds over Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold respectively.

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has yet to react to the news. But it should be interesting to see what ‘Bones’ has to say about ‘Stylebender’ moving up to his now previous division.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz throw down for the promotions light heavyweight world title?