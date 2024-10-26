UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.

Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of this year, where he earned a second-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker (see that here). The Russian standout will be looking to earn a title shot against Alex Pereira with an impressive showing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-5 MMA) will enter today’s matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocket’ most recently competed at UFC 300, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka.

Round one of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Aleksandar Rakic throws a jab, but Magomed Ankalaev counters with a left. Rakic with a high kick that is blocked. He follows that up with a low kick. He lands another and then a body kick. Ankalaev looking to close the distance. The fighters trade low kicks. Rakic goes upstairs with a high kick, but it is blocked. Ankalaev with a nice straight left up the middle. He’s applying some pressure now and just misses with a big punch. Rakic with a low kick. A counter left lands for Magomed Ankalaev. These guys seem happy to stand and trade early. Aleksandar Rakic with a high kick. Ankalaev answers with a right kick to the body. The former title challenger is the aggressor now and lands a left hand as he presses forward. He ducks under a Rakic punch and throws a 1-2. Aleksandar answers with a low kick. Ankalaev misses with a jumping front kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this light heavyweight contest begins and Magomed Ankalaev comes forward with a spinning back fist. He appears to be very confident in his striking this afternoon. Aleksandar Rakic with a straight right. He continues to fight off his back foot though. Still, he manages to land another crisp right hand. Ankalaev replies with one of his own. He goes to the body and then lands a right hand over the top. The fighters trade low kicks. Magomed Ankalaev with a big punch to the body. He lands another nice right over the top. A good left from the Russian standout. He is beginning to pull away now. More pressure and good shots from Ankalaev. He leaps in to the pocket and just avoids getting clipped by a counter left. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this contest begins and Magomed Ankalaev is back on the attack. He comes forward with a 1-2. A follow up left down the middle also finds a home. Aleksandar Rakic needs to put something together here. Ankalaev connects with a nice body kick. Both men miss with big hooks. Magomed connects with a solid left and then another. Rakic is on the retreat. He circles and then dives in on a single leg takedown attempt. He pushes Ankalaev against the cage but is not doing anything in terms of offense. Magomed reverses the position and now has Rakic pressed against the cage. The fighters separate from the cage and begin trading big shots in the pocket. Ankalaev with a late combination. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his victory over Rakic this evening in Abu Dhabi?