Jan Blachowicz reacts after Glover Teixeira submits Thiago Santos

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was clearly watching tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 headliner between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz most previous loss had comes at the hands of Santos back in February of 2019, so it was no surprise he tuned in to catch the scrap.

Santos (21-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian had strung together a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos had picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his recent TKO victory over Anthony Smith back in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, had won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Thiago Santos was able to score a pair of knockdowns during the contest, but it was ultimately Teixeira’s grappling abilities that dominated the fight. After being dropped by a left hand early in the third round, Glover was able to secure a takedown and promptly finished the fight with a rear-naked choke.

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos via submission in Round 3

Check out how Jan Blachowicz reacted to Teixeira defeating Santos below:

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower. If Adesanya can't wait till March, let's go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

“Great fight and incredible run by Glover Teixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower. If Adesanya can’t wait till March, let’s go!”

Would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title following his spectacular win at UFC Vegas 13? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 7, 2020