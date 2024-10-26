UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige.

Murphy (15-0-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since his thrilling ‘FOTN’ unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza this past May. ‘The Miracle’ has won four of his past five Octagon appearances by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (18-9 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 303, in a fight that he took on just hours’ notice against surging contender Diego Lopes. Despite the extremely late notice, ‘Dynamite’ gave Lopes all he could handle, but wound up dropping the decision. Prior to that, the Hawaiian was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Andre Fili.

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Dan Ige comes out quickly pawing with his jab. He lands a right hand over the top. The Hawaiian is applying all kinds of pressure early. He rips a right to the body. Lerone Murphy answers with a low kick. Ige with a solid right in return. Dan is unloading shots now. A big body shot and then a left hook. Murphy returns fire with a low kick. Ige drops levels and lands a big takedown. Ige working from full guard against the cage. Murphy is trying to threaten with a guillotine. Dan Ige pulls his head out and moves to half guard. Lerone looks to scramble and Dan takes his back. Another scramble and Murphy is back up. The fighters battle in the clinch. Murphy rips the body and then separates. Ige has a cut on his forehead above the eyebrow from an elbow. The Hawaiian with a low kick. He follows that up with a left hook. A spinning back kick lands for the Manchester native. One minute remains in the opening frame. Dan Ige drops Lerone Murphy with a big left. He jumps all over him with punches. Murphy survives and gets back to his feet. Both men swing wildly. Lerone with a takedown, but Ige jumps on a kimura. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Dan Ige comes forward but eats a low kick. ‘Dynamite’ with a right hand over the top that partially connects. He leaps in with a left and once again appears to stun the Brit. Another nice left from the Hawaiian. And another. He looks great so far in this one. A 1-2 now from Mr. $50k. He shoots in for a takedown but can’t get it. Lerone Murphy switches the position and now has Ige pressed against the cage. He lands some body shots and then looks for a takedown. He can’t get it and the fighters move off the cage. Murphy with a nice front kick. He lands a 1-2 to the body. Dan Ige swings and misses with an overhand right. The fighters clinch and Murphy lands a takedown. He immediately moves to full mount. Ige scrambles and is able to take top position. Murphy looks for a triangle. It is locked up but not tight. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Dan Ige comes forward with a jab. Lerone Murphy answers with a short hook. Ige steps in to the pocket. Murphy forces the clinch. He lands a nice knee to the body. The fighters break and Ige is looking to punch his way inside. Murphy drops for a takedown, but Ige hits a switch and winds up on top in side control. Lerone gets back to half guard. He looks for a leg lock. Dan Ige rolls with it and gets back to top position. He begins working on an arm triangle submission attempt. He let’s that go and lands a right hand. Lerone Murphy is threatening with a triangle choke. Ige escapes and Murphy tries to scramble up to his feet. He does and the fighters are now back in the clinch. Murphy drags Ige down to the floor and lands an elbow to the back of the Hawaiian’s head. He’s looking for a choke. Ige with some short shots to the body. ‘Dynamite’ escapes and is back to his feet. Both men swinging big punches to the final horn.

Official UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Murphy fight next following his victory over Ige this evening in Abu Dhabi?