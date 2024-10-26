Ilia Topuria sends a message to Max Holloway after intense UFC 308 face-off

Topuria questions Holloway

“I told him that I’m the best fighter in the world and that I have worked my ass off and the victory will be my only option tomorrow night… That was the conversation I had with him, but I didn’t get any answer from his side, he seems to be very, very nervous and he is struggling a lot.

“I don’t want him to compare me with anyone he’s faced in the past [because] I am different,” stated the 15-0 superstar, who rides into UFC 308 as the slight betting favorite at around -250.

“He calls himself a problem solver but tomorrow night he’s going to have a problem in front of him called ‘El Matador’… He calls himself ‘The Bull’ and we all know what the Matador does with the bull, and the same thing is what is going to happen tomorrow night. I will be the first one to knock him out, trust me.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

