Ilia Topuria sends a message to Max Holloway after intense UFC 308 face-off

By Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has issued one final warning to rival Max Holloway heading into UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria

Later tonight, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway in a blockbuster main event at UFC 308. In the eyes of most fans and pundits, Topuria is the favorite to walk away with the belt. Alas, Holloway is the kind of legendary figure who can’t be overlooked.

For Ilia, he’s acting as if this is another day at the office. He’s taking on an absolute legend, and yet, he seems as cool as a cucumber.

Following the final staredown at the weigh-ins yesterday, Topuria sent a very clear message to ‘Blessed’.

Topuria questions Holloway

“I told him that I’m the best fighter in the world and that I have worked my ass off and the victory will be my only option tomorrow night… That was the conversation I had with him, but I didn’t get any answer from his side, he seems to be very, very nervous and he is struggling a lot.

“I don’t want him to compare me with anyone he’s faced in the past [because] I am different,” stated the 15-0 superstar, who rides into UFC 308 as the slight betting favorite at around -250.

“He calls himself a problem solver but tomorrow night he’s going to have a problem in front of him called ‘El Matador’… He calls himself ‘The Bull’ and we all know what the Matador does with the bull, and the same thing is what is going to happen tomorrow night. I will be the first one to knock him out, trust me.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe is going to happen in the main event this evening? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

