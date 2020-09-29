Video | Jon Jones appears to still be bulking up for move to heavyweight

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones posted a new video of him lifting weights as he appears to still be bulking up for heavyweight.

Jones gave up his belt at 205lbs this summer and announced that after nearly a decade at the top of the UFC light heavyweight division he is setting his sights for the heavyweight division. This past Saturday night at UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz claimed the vacant belt when he knocked out Jones’ former rival Dominick Reyes. After Blachowicz won the fight, Jones sent out a few tweets indicating that he could be considering a return down to 205lbs.

However, it appears that Jones’ plan is still to move to heavyweight. In a new video posted on his social media, Jones appears to be bulking up for his planned move up in weight.

“this isn’t even my final form”

Jones was always one of the biggest light heavyweights in the UFC so the transformation up to heavyweight should come naturally for him. Blessed with a tall, long frame, Jones could be a huge problem for the other fighters in the heavyweight division. Not having to cut weight for his heavyweight fights should also help Jones perform better in the cage. It’s an intriguing move that fans have been asking for Jones to do for many years now.

Of course, until we actually see him move up in weight it’s hard to say if it will actually happen. It does seem like there is a desire for fans to watch Jones against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at some point, and fighters such as Brock Lesnar and Alistair Overeem have also been mentioned as potential opponents. Then again, there are going to be plenty of fans who would rather Jones go back to 205lbs to fight Blachowicz.

Do you think Jon Jones will move up to heavyweight as planned?