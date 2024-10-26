UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Whittaker (26-7 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Ikram Aliskerov at June’s event in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, ‘The Reaper’ had outpointed Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman one year ago at UFC 294. Prior to that razor thin victory, ‘Borz’ was coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

Round one of the UFC 308 co-main event begins and Robert Whittaker lands a hard low kick. He attempts another but it falls short. Khamzat Chimaev shoots in for a takedown. He quickly moves to the back of the former champion. ‘Borz’ with some short punches from this early dominant position. Chimaev moves for a rear-naked choke. Whittaker avoids but remains in a vulnerable position. Some knees to the thigh from ‘Borz’. The undefeated fighter moves to the back and locks in both hooks. Robert Whittaker scrambles and is able to get back up. Chimaev dumps him right back down and moves to the back once again. Whittaker attempts to escape, but Khamzat Chimaev remains on top and once again looks to take the back. He does and locks in a choke. This one is tight. It is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Whittaker this evening in Abu Dhabi?