Jim Miller calls for UFC 300 fight with Matt Brown: “That’d be an awesome one”

Lightweight contender Jim Miller would love to face Matt Brown at UFC 300 next year.

‘A10’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Jesse Butler last month at UFC Vegas 74. Predictably, Jim Miller scored the knockout victory over the short-notice replacement. Following the win, the lightweight again discussed the possibility of fighting at UFC 300.

The lightweight previously competed at not only UFC 100 but UFC 200 as well. In 2009, Jim Miller scored a unanimous decision win over Mac Danzig and later scored a stoppage win over Takanori Gomi in 2016. One of the names that is still around from that era in the promotion’s history is Matt Brown.

‘The Immortal’ is coming off a knockout win over Court McGee in May. Despite his age, Matt Brown is still one of the most entertaining members of the UFC roster. That’s partially why Jim Miller wants to fight him next year, as he revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting.

The longtime lightweight contender admitted that his one-off welterweight clash with Donald Cerrone last year made him want to move up again. Furthermore, Jim Miller has a lengthy history with Matt Brown, which is partially why he wants to fight him, ideally at UFC 300.

RELATED: VIDEO | JOSE ALDO TURNS OPPONENT INTO PANIC WRESTLER DURING BOXING RETURN

“I think it would be a fun fight,” Jim Miller stated in the interview when asked about UFC 300. “Matt, he’s an absolute fan favorite. I love watching him fight, we fought on a local card here in Jersey together in 2006, it was like some high school gym. So, I’ve known about Matt for quite some time, that’d be an awesome one for UFC 300.”

He continued, “That’s a fight I would get excited about. There’s something fun about fighting up at 170 [pounds] too. Just the difference that I felt in fight week for that last [Donald] Cerrone fight was awesome. It was awesome to not really be worried about weight, and when I stepped into the octagon, I felt like I had all the energy. It kind of bugged me, like, why the hell do I cut to 155? Why do I put myself through this? Why do we do this s*it? But yeah, that would be a fun one.”

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Jim Miller vs. Matt Brown?