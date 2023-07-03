Jim Miller calls for UFC 300 fight with Matt Brown: “That’d be an awesome one”

By Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023

Lightweight contender Jim Miller would love to face Matt Brown at UFC 300 next year.

Jim Miller and Matt Brown

‘A10’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Jesse Butler last month at UFC Vegas 74. Predictably, Jim Miller scored the knockout victory over the short-notice replacement. Following the win, the lightweight again discussed the possibility of fighting at UFC 300.

The lightweight previously competed at not only UFC 100 but UFC 200 as well. In 2009, Jim Miller scored a unanimous decision win over Mac Danzig and later scored a stoppage win over Takanori Gomi in 2016. One of the names that is still around from that era in the promotion’s history is Matt Brown.

‘The Immortal’ is coming off a knockout win over Court McGee in May. Despite his age, Matt Brown is still one of the most entertaining members of the UFC roster. That’s partially why Jim Miller wants to fight him next year, as he revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting.

The longtime lightweight contender admitted that his one-off welterweight clash with Donald Cerrone last year made him want to move up again. Furthermore, Jim Miller has a lengthy history with Matt Brown, which is partially why he wants to fight him, ideally at UFC 300.

RELATED: VIDEO | JOSE ALDO TURNS OPPONENT INTO PANIC WRESTLER DURING BOXING RETURN

Jim Miller

Image Credit: UFC

“I think it would be a fun fight,” Jim Miller stated in the interview when asked about UFC 300. “Matt, he’s an absolute fan favorite. I love watching him fight, we fought on a local card here in Jersey together in 2006, it was like some high school gym. So, I’ve known about Matt for quite some time, that’d be an awesome one for UFC 300.”

He continued, “That’s a fight I would get excited about. There’s something fun about fighting up at 170 [pounds] too. Just the difference that I felt in fight week for that last [Donald] Cerrone fight was awesome. It was awesome to not really be worried about weight, and when I stepped into the octagon, I felt like I had all the energy. It kind of bugged me, like, why the hell do I cut to 155? Why do I put myself through this? Why do we do this s*it? But yeah, that would be a fun one.”

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Jim Miller vs. Matt Brown?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jim Miller Matt Brown UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Sean O'Malley explains why he thinks Henry Cejudo will retire again after pulling out of Marlon Vera fight

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023
Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Alexa Grasso is a "better fighter" than Valentina Shevchenko

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2023

Michael Bisping has high praise for Alexa Grasso.

Sean Brady
UFC

Sean Brady shares gnarly photo of the infection that forced him out of UFC 290: “It was growing in my elbow”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

UFC fighter Sean Brady has shown off a photo that highlights the infection that has forced him to withdraw from UFC 290.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

Dan Hooker has credited his manager for helping him to avoid making poor decisions as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Report | Miami Heat axe deal to have Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys: “It’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

The Miami Heat have reportedly axed a deal that would’ve seen Conor McGregor’s Tidl Sports brand sponsor the team next season.

Tim Sylvia, Dana White

Tim Sylvia reveals the UFC offered him a contract to fight Daniel Cormier but Dana White nixed the deal: “They were sh**ty bosses”

Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023
Michael Morales
UFC

Michael Morales explains why he's not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Michael Morales emerged victorious over Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 76, but he’s not overjoyed with how things played out.

Elon Musk
UFC

Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revealed a potential venue for a showdown against fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve f**king paid my dues”

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Sean Strickland believes a UFC title opportunity is in order.

Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega, UFC
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: "I’ve yet to say anything negative about you"

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tracy Cortez has sent a friendly warning to her Ex-Boyfriend Brian Ortega that now is not the time to start throwing shade.