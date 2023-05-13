UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown KO’s Court McGee (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the featured prelim between Matt Brown and Court McGee.

Brown (23-19 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Bryan Barberena in his most previous effort in March of 2022. Prior to that loss, ‘The Immortal‘ had scored a brutal knockout win over Dhiego Lima in June of 2021.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (21-11 MMA) will also be looking to re-enter the win column when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon in Charlotte. ‘The Crusher’ is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Jeremiah Wells in his most previous effort last June. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old veteran was riding a two-fight win streak.

Round one of the UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim begins and both men appear happy to stand and trade early. Matt Brown connects with a big right hand and Court McGee goes down in a heap. The referee takes a look and immediately waves off the contest. What a finish from the veteran!

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown def. Court McGee via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Brown fight next following his KO victory over McGee this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!