VIDEO | Jose Aldo turns opponent into panic wrestler during boxing return

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo produced some big highlights in his boxing return.

It’s not exactly a secret that ‘Junior’ is attempting to make a career in the boxing ring these days. Last year, the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. Following the loss, Jose Aldo retired from MMA and was later released from his promotional contract.

Since then, the former UFC champion has decided to swap out the gloves. In February, Jose Aldo scored a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Zambrano, scoring the first win in his boxing career. In April, he fought to a majority draw against Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing. The two previously fought in MMA in 2018, with the Brazilian scoring a knockout win.

Over the weekend, Jose Aldo returned to the boxing ring against Esteban Gabriel Espindola. The Argentinan held a 0-1-1 record entering the contest and was predictably battered. At Shooto Brazil 2, the Brazilian dominated Gabriel Espindola, ultimately scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Aldo's uppercut turned Espindola into a wrestler!#ShootoBoxing2 pic.twitter.com/Q1Eqa9QqMy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2023

Furthermore, Jose Aldo landed some massive shots in the six-round affair last night in Rio de Janeiro. In the sixth and final round, the former UFC champion landed a massive blow, causing his opponent to desperately try to clinch. The clinch resembled a takedown, but in true Jose Aldo fashion, he didn’t let the fight hit the mat.

The victory moved the former champion to 2-0-1 in his boxing career to date. Having previously been linked to names such as Floyd Mayweather, it seems that Aldo’s boxing career is just getting started. In a social media post following the win, the former UFC champion thanked fans for supporting him in this new journey.

