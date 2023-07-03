Manon Fiorot questions Rose Namajunas’ flyweight move: “In a few months, you can’t prepare”

By Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot feels confident against Rose Namajunas.

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

‘The Beast’ has been out of the cage since her clash with Kaitlyn Chookagian last October. There, the French fighter captured a unanimous decision win, moving to 10-1 in the process. While Manon Fiorot was later linked to names such as Erin Blanchfield, she will instead face Rose Namajunas.

‘Thug Rose’ has been out of the octagon since her decision loss to Carla Esparza last May. Over a year later, Rose Namajunas will return to the cage not at strawweight, but at flyweight. Furthermore, the former champion will be fighting on Manon Fiorot’s home soil at UFC Paris in September.

One thing is for sure, Manon Fiorot is confident heading into her return later this year. In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, the French contender discussed her matchup with Rose Namajunas. There, she admitted that she was unsure the former champion is making a wise decision.

The women’s flyweight contender noted that there are only a few months for Rose Namajunas to gain weight for the switch. Manon Fiorot believes that lack of prep time will pay dividends for her in September.

Rose Namajunas, Weili Zhang

“Yeah, I’m taller and stronger, and I’m pretty sure in a few months you can’t well prepare for flyweight,” Manon Fiorot stated in the interview when asked about Rose Namajunas. “I don’t know, I think she takes her time and she’s well prepared but I think I have a big advantage on the power and the size.”

She continued, “I didn’t take a look at her last fight, to be honest, I think I saw two or three rounds of the Carla Esparza fight. But I prepare myself for the best, and for me, I face the best… For me, I’m better at all the facets of MMA. Wrestling, grappling, and stand up too, I think I have a big advantage in the physical [ability] too.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas?

