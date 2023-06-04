UFC Vegas 74 Results: Jim Miller KO’s Jesse Butler (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the lightweight contest between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.
Miller (35-17 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Alexander Hernandez in his most recent effort back in February. Prior to that setback, the 39-year-old had put together a three-fight winning streak.
Meanwhile, Jesse Butler (12-4 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening, as he replaced Miller’s original opponent Jared Gordon on short notice. Butler most recently competed in February of this year, earning a decision win over Luis Luna under the Fury FC banner.
Round one begins and Butler lands a quick left. He follows that up with a combination. Jim Miller returns fire and down goes the UFC newcomer. He is out cold. What a knockout for the veteran. It looks like it was an uppercut that did the deed.
Jim Miller!!!! 🔥 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/UmCfAL9iC4
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 4, 2023
Another angle of Jim Miller’s 23-second KO 🔥 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/eDaRqTxkli
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 4, 2023
QUICK WORK FOR JIM MILLER 😤 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/JQV7QJCNn5
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2023
Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Jim Miller def. Jesee Butler via KO (punch) at 0:23 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Miller fight next following his KO victory over Butler this evening in Sin City?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jim Miller UFC UFC Vegas 74