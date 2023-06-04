UFC Vegas 74 Results: Jim Miller KO’s Jesse Butler (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the lightweight contest between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.

Jim Miller

Miller (35-17 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Alexander Hernandez in his most recent effort back in February. Prior to that setback, the 39-year-old had put together a three-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jesse Butler (12-4 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening, as he replaced Miller’s original opponent Jared Gordon on short notice. Butler most recently competed in February of this year, earning a decision win over Luis Luna under the Fury FC banner.

Round one begins and Butler lands a quick left. He follows that up with a combination. Jim Miller returns fire and down goes the UFC newcomer. He is out cold. What a knockout for the veteran. It looks like it was an uppercut that did the deed.

Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Jim Miller def. Jesee Butler via KO (punch) at 0:23 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Miller fight next following his KO victory over Butler this evening in Sin City?

